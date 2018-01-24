Malta cricket winter league: League leaders Krishna suffer shock loss to Melita

Melita CC 123 for 4 (S Byrne 36, M Towns 32; B George 1-11) defeated Krishna CC 122 all out (V Prasath 37*; J Hirschi 3-15, M Towns 3-21).

Melita CC were convincing winners thanks largely to the impressive all-round performance of Matthew Towns.Krishna batted first and lost their first 5 wickets for 36 runs. A 43-run partnership for the last wicket salvaged some pride in an otherwise disappointing batting effort. For Melita, Jurg Hirschi and Towns captured 3 wickets each. Melita’s run chase was comfortable with Sean Byrne (36 not out) and Towns (30 not out) leading the way. National junior player Ethan Xuereb guided Melita to victory with 27 balls to spare.This weekend sees Game 6 of the 2017-18 Winter League between Marsa CC and Melita CC. The losers of this clash can bid farewell to their chances of clinching the Winter League title.(5 matches) - Krishna 44, Melita 24, Marsa 20.Niraj Khanna 105 runs;Varun Prasath & Amar Sharma 6 wickets.Sam Aquilina and Amar Sharma (3); Andrew Naudi and Sean Byrne (2).