|
Court & Police
Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle
Court & Police
Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer
Business Comment
US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...
|
Malta cricket winter league: League leaders Krishna suffer shock loss to Melita
Melita CC 123 for 4 (S Byrne 36, M Towns 32; B George 1-11) defeated Krishna CC 122 all out (V Prasath 37*; J Hirschi 3-15, M Towns 3-21).
23 January 2018, 6:56pm
Krishna batted first and lost their first 5 wickets for 36 runs. A 43-run partnership for the last wicket salvaged some pride in an otherwise disappointing batting effort. For Melita, Jurg Hirschi and Towns captured 3 wickets each. Melita’s run chase was comfortable with Sean Byrne (36 not out) and Towns (30 not out) leading the way. National junior player Ethan Xuereb guided Melita to victory with 27 balls to spare.
This weekend sees Game 6 of the 2017-18 Winter League between Marsa CC and Melita CC. The losers of this clash can bid farewell to their chances of clinching the Winter League title.
Winter League table (5 matches) - Krishna 44, Melita 24, Marsa 20.
Batting: Niraj Khanna 105 runs; Bowling: Varun Prasath & Amar Sharma 6 wickets.
Fielding: Sam Aquilina and Amar Sharma (3); Andrew Naudi and Sean Byrne (2).
Court & Police
Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...
Entertainment
Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...
Court & Police
Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...
Court & Police
Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...
Business Comment
US government shutdown does not impact the markets...
|
DealToday
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
2
Jesmar Baldacchino appointed PN information director
3
Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker
4
Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
5
Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons