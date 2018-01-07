We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Home
Sports
Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Valletta kept the pace with Balzan as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Senglea Athletic.

6 January 2018, 7:26pm
Print Version
Photo: Christine Borg
Photo: Christine Borg
Valletta went close after twenty minutes. Joseph Zerafa hit a shot that forced a good save from Matthew Farrugia.

On the 24th minute, Farrugia was alert once more as he denied Michael Mifsud.

A minute later, Umeh Uchenna Calistus sent a cross from the left that was met by debutant Albert Prosa whose shot forced another save from Farrugia.

On the 35th minute, Farrugia proved worthy once more as he denied Denni Rocha Dos Santos.

Senglea hit back on the 42nd minute. Ivan Paz hit a shot from a free-kick that was saved by Henry Bonello.

Valletta went ahead on the 57th minute. Following a cross from the left, a defender handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Denni took charge of the shot from eleven metres and finished inside the net.

The Last opportunity of the match was created by Valletta on the 77th minute. Santiago Malano’s cross from a corner went into the path of Kyrian Nwoko who headed slightly over.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Ryan Camilleri, Juan Gill Cruz, Santiago Malano, Michael Mifsud, Jean Borg, Umeh Uchenna Calistus, Joseph Zerafa, Albert Prosa, Denni Rocha Dos Santos, Romeu Pericles Romao

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Jonathan Bondin, Steve Bonnici, Gonzalo Leyton, Matias Garcia, Sergio Osagho Uyi, Ivan Paz, Gonzalo Virano, Terrence Vella, Augusto Rene Caserers, Peter Paul Sammut

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Sammy Attard

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Denni Rocha Dos Santos (Valletta)

