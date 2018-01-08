BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Floriana 2

Floriana bounced back from their defeat against Birkirkara with a 2-0 win over Tarxien Rainbows.

Juninho Cabral scored for Floriana after just five minutes; however, the referee ruled out the goal as the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside.A minute later, Floriana threatened again. Steve Pisani hit a powerful drive that was parried for a corner by Antonio Chetcuti.Pisani had another attempt on the 10th minute, but was denied by Chetcuti once more.Tarxien replied on the 16th minute. Ayrton Azzopardi fired a shot from a free-kick that forced a difficult save from Matthew Grech.Grech was on the alert again on the 22nd and 41st minute as he denied James Brincat and Azzopardi.Despite Tarxien’s efforts, the greens forged ahead on the 43rd minute. Maurizio Vella served Mario Fontanella and the latter finished inside the net.Floriana went close again on the 62nd minute. Sebastian Nayar hit a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed wide.On the other end, it was Sean Cipriott who fired a shot from distance that went wide.Nicolas Chiesa’s side sealed the issue on the 82nd minute. Vella hit a powerful drive that gave Chetcuti no chance.starting line-up: Antonio Chetcuti, Antonio Mitrev, Andre` Scicluna, Ebiabowei Baker, Sean Cipriott, Matthew Spiteri, Ayrton Azzopardi, James Brincat, Eduard Calin, Faria Ricardinho da Silva, Matar Dieyestarting line-up: Matthew Grech, Alex Cini, Enrico Pepe, Henrique Oyama, Dylan Grima, Clyde Borg, Sebastian Nayar, Steve Pisani, Mario Fontanella, Maurizio Vella, Juninho Cabral: Jude Admin Utulu: William Debattista, Jurgen Spiteri: Philip Farrugia: Steve Pisani (Floriana)