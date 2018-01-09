UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences

UEFA has banned six Malta under-21 international players for match-fixing offences

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has banned six Malta under-21 international players, two for life, for match-fixing offences.UEFA initiated disciplinary investigations against the seven Malta under-21 players for allegedly having infringed several provisions of Article 12 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) in connection to potential match-fixing issues.The investigation related to two UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2017 matches played in March by Malta against Montenegro on 23 March 2016 and the Czech Republic on 29 March 2016.After hearings on 14 and 15 December 2017, UEFA announced its decisions:Lifelong ban from all football related activity for having acted in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third partyLifelong ban from all football related activity for having acted in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party.2 year ban (until 31.12.2019) for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition1 year 6 months (until 30.06.2019) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition12 months (until 31.12.2018) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition12 months (until 31.12.2018) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competitionThe UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided to close the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr Cremona. Consequently, the player is allowed to participate in any football activities.