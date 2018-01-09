|
UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences
UEFA has banned six Malta under-21 international players for match-fixing offences
Matthew Vella
9 January 2018, 1:33pm
UEFA initiated disciplinary investigations against the seven Malta under-21 players for allegedly having infringed several provisions of Article 12 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) in connection to potential match-fixing issues.
The investigation related to two UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2017 matches played in March by Malta against Montenegro on 23 March 2016 and the Czech Republic on 29 March 2016.
After hearings on 14 and 15 December 2017, UEFA announced its decisions:
Emanuel Briffa Lifelong ban from all football related activity for having acted in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party
Kyle Cesare Lifelong ban from all football related activity for having acted in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party.
Ryan Camenzuli 1 year 6 months (until 30.06.2019) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition
Llywelyn Cremona 12 months (until 31.12.2018) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition
Luke Montebello 12 months (until 31.12.2018) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition
Matthew Cremona The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided to close the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr Cremona. Consequently, the player is allowed to participate in any football activities.
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
