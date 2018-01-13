BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Lija Athletic 0

Lija’s string of defeats continued with a 2-0 loss at the hands of Senglea Athletic.

Senglea went close after twelve minutes. Gonzalo Virano hit a shot that forced a good save from Jonathan Martinelli.Paolo Favaretto’s side threatened again on the 19th minute. Peter Paul Sammut hit a low shot that went marginally wide.Lija were denied by the post on the 25th minute. Raphael Kooh Sohna won the ball at the heart of Senglea’s defence and fired a shot that hit the woodwork.Senglea replied two minutes later. From a free-kick, Virano saw his effort being saved by Martinelli once more.However, the same player sent Senglea ahead on the 35th minute. From another free-kick, the Argentine midfielder managed to finish inside the net.Lija suffered another setback on the 50th minute when Patrick Borg was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match.A minute later, Virano sent another shot from a free-kick that went slightly off target.Senglea kept on insisting and created another chance on the 63rd minute. Augusto Rene Caserer went on a good run, but found Martinelli in his way.Lija’s substitute, Juan Campos, tried his luck on the 72nd minute, but his shot sailed wide.Caseres sealed the issue for Senglea on the 87th minute. Following a free-kick, the substitute saw his close range shot ending up inside the net.starting line-up: Giulio Cetrangolo, Steve Bonnici, Jonathan Bondin, Segio Uyi, Gonzalo Julian Leyton, Matias Garcia, Hubert Vella, Nicolas Gonzalo Virano, Terence Vella, Nicola Palmieri, Peter Paul Sammutstarting line-up: Jonathan Martinelli, Nigel Spiteri, Patrick Borg, Daniel Scerri, Leon Muscat, McAllister Clinch, Raphael Kooh Sohna, Aiden Galea, Kei Hirose, Erjon Beu, Leejoe Schembri: Malcolm Spiteri: Edward Spiteri, Thomas Debono: Stefan Pace: Gonzalo Virano (Senglea)