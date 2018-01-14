We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

Court & Police

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Balzan 2

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Balzan 2

Lack of ministerial cooperation blamed for Malta airshow cancellation

National

Lack of ministerial cooperation blamed for Malta airshow cancella...

BOV Premier League | Gżira United 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Gżira United 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

PL employees to get extra leave for public holidays falling on weekend

National

PL employees to get extra leave for public holidays falling on we...

Woman injured in Hamrun accident

Court & Police

Woman injured in Hamrun accident

A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?

A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – ...

Iran vows retaliation over US sanctions

World

Iran vows retaliation over US sanctions

Finch trapping season was ‘catch and trade business’ - BirdLife

Nature

Finch trapping season was ‘catch and trade business’ - BirdLi...

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Lija Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Lija Athletic 0

[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years

National

[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years

Prime Minister tells PD, nominee to corruption commission has to come from Adrian Delia

National

Prime Minister tells PD, nominee to corruption commission has to ...

MEPs want EU-wide protection for journalists against crippling lawsuits

National

MEPs want EU-wide protection for journalists against crippling la...

Customs revenue reached €427.1 Million last year

National

Customs revenue reached €427.1 Million last year

Home
Sports
Football

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

St Andrews won a vital point as they shared the spoils with Ħamrun Spartans in a 1-1 draw.

13 January 2018, 6:35pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
The Spartans went ahead on the 10th minute. Davide Succi hit a low shot that went past Matthew Calleja Cremona.

St Andrews equalised on the 57th minute. Kemar Reid went past two defenders and finished home from inside the penalty area.

Following this result, St Andrews sit 12th ahead of Tarxien Rainbows and Lija Athletic.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jake Galea, Mario Criaco, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef, Felipe de Castro, Julian Galea, Davide Succi, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Terence Agius, Dale Camilleri, Lydon Micallef

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tano Azian, Marcus Grima, Joseph Farrugia, Matthew Gauci, Jacob Walker, Tristan Grant, Travis Blagrove, Kemar Reid

Referee: Etienne Mangion

Assistant Referees: Chris Francalanza, Sammy Attard

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Kemar Reid (St Andrews)

 

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

Court & Police

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – Valletta 1

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St And...

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Balzan 2

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Balzan...

Lack of ministerial cooperation blamed for Malta airshow cancellation

National

Lack of ministerial cooperation blamed for Malta a...

BOV Premier League | Gżira United 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Gżira United 3 – Tarxien R...

PL employees to get extra leave for public holidays falling on weekend

National

PL employees to get extra leave for public holiday...

Woman injured in Hamrun accident

Court & Police

Woman injured in Hamrun accident

A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with a big win – Could you be next?

A Christmas SuperEnalotto jackpot shook Malta with...

Iran vows retaliation over US sanctions

World

Iran vows retaliation over US sanctions

Finch trapping season was ‘catch and trade business’ - BirdLife

Nature

Finch trapping season was ‘catch and trade busin...

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Lija Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Lija A...

[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years

National

[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master ...

Prime Minister tells PD, nominee to corruption commission has to come from Adrian Delia

National

Prime Minister tells PD, nominee to corruption com...

MEPs want EU-wide protection for journalists against crippling lawsuits

National

MEPs want EU-wide protection for journalists again...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

This is how the new teachers' agreement will change allowances
2

Lack of ministerial cooperation blamed for Malta airshow cancellation
3

Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galizia’s ‘original source’ on Egrant
4

Man killed in Qrendi traffic accident
5

[WATCH] Triton fountain gets its political master after 59 years