BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1
St Andrews won a vital point as they shared the spoils with Ħamrun Spartans in a 1-1 draw.
13 January 2018, 6:35pm
St Andrews equalised on the 57th minute. Kemar Reid went past two defenders and finished home from inside the penalty area.
Following this result, St Andrews sit 12th ahead of Tarxien Rainbows and Lija Athletic.
Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jake Galea, Mario Criaco, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef, Felipe de Castro, Julian Galea, Davide Succi, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Terence Agius, Dale Camilleri, Lydon Micallef
St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tano Azian, Marcus Grima, Joseph Farrugia, Matthew Gauci, Jacob Walker, Tristan Grant, Travis Blagrove, Kemar Reid
Referee: Etienne Mangion
Assistant Referees: Chris Francalanza, Sammy Attard
Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit
BOV Player of the Match: Kemar Reid (St Andrews)
