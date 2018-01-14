BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – St Andrews 1

St Andrews won a vital point as they shared the spoils with Ħamrun Spartans in a 1-1 draw.

The Spartans went ahead on the 10th minute. Davide Succi hit a low shot that went past Matthew Calleja Cremona. St Andrews equalised on the 57th minute. Kemar Reid went past two defenders and finished home from inside the penalty area. Following this result, St Andrews sit 12th ahead of Tarxien Rainbows and Lija Athletic.