BOV Female Player of the Month: Mosta Goalkeeper Maria Xuereb wins award for November/December 2017

Mosta FC’s Maria Xuereb is the BOV Female Player of the Month for November and December 2017.

The 19 year old goalkeeper pulled a string of fine saves in the 5 matches played during November and December to maintain respectable score-lines against their higher rated opponents.Maria also earned her first cap when she debuted for the Women’s national team when she came on as a substitute in Malta’s 4-0 win against the UAE and helped Malta keep a clean sheet.Charles Azzopardi, Executive PR & Marketing at Bank of Valletta presented the BOVFemale Player of the Month trophy to Maria Xuereb.