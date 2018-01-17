|
BOV Female Player of the Month: Mosta Goalkeeper Maria Xuereb wins award for November/December 2017
Mosta FC’s Maria Xuereb is the BOV Female Player of the Month for November and December 2017.
17 January 2018, 5:05pm
Maria also earned her first cap when she debuted for the Women’s national team when she came on as a substitute in Malta’s 4-0 win against the UAE and helped Malta keep a clean sheet.
Charles Azzopardi, Executive PR & Marketing at Bank of Valletta presented the BOVFemale Player of the Month trophy to Maria Xuereb.
