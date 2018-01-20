|
Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says
77-year-old Brazilian football legend Pele is resting at home, spokesperson says, amid prior reports that he had been hospitalised after collapse due to severe exhaustion
20 January 2018, 12:41pm
Dismissing the reports as "fake news", the spokesperson said that Pele had not been suffering from exhaustion.
Earlier, it had been reported in the media that the ex-Santos star has undergone a series of tests, which pointed to severe exhaustion. The reports had added that although the 77 year-old footballer remained on fluids while doctors monitored his recovery, there was no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion being the cause of the incident.
Pele is the only football player ever to win three World Cups. He has suffered a number of health problems in recent years, undergoing hip surgery and being hospitalised for kidney and prostate problems.
He was slated to appear at an English Football Writers' Association dinner in London on Sunday, but pulled out of the event, with the FWA citing exhaustion as the cause.
