FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

In a match full of drama, Żejtun caused a surprising result as they secured a 2-1 win over Mosta to make it through to the quarter finals of the FA Trophy.

Warren Zammit
20 January 2018, 4:03pm
Print Version
Jan Tanti of Mosta in action. Photo: Dominic Borg
Mosta started the match as favourites as they were facing a side who are currently 7th in the First Division. However, the FA Trophy never fails to provide surprising results and thus Johann Scicluna’s side had to be on their guard in order to avoid a shocking result.

The first chance of the match was created by Mosta after ten minutes . Jan Tanti went past a defender and hit a shot from outside the penalty area that was saved by Dunstan Zarb.

Żejtun replied on the 16th minute. Neil Tabone fired a low shot from a free-kick that went wide.

Two minutes later, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira of Mosta won the ball on the right side of the penalty area and sent a shot that was blocked by Żejtun’s goalkeeper.

Mosta nearly went ahead on the 28th minute. Dexter Xuereb hit a powerful drive from distance that stamped off the post.

On the other end, Johan Alberto Castano sent a shot from inside the penalty area that was parried by Andreas Vella.

On the 35th minute, Ferreria went on a good run down the right flank and smashed a shot that sailed slightly off target.

Żejtun went ahead on the 38th minute. Adam Smeir received the ball inside the penalty area and headed past Vella.

Mosta started the second half looking to score the equalising goal; however, they were constantly being challenged by Żejtun’s solid defence.

On the 58th minute, Magro tried his luck from distance, but his shot ended up well wide.

Żejtun hit back on the 68th minute. Neil Tabone served Ryan Dalli inside the penalty area and the latter finished high.

Three minutes later, Mosta threatened again. Thomas Veronese delivered a cross in the direction of Davide Mansi whose header was neutralised by Zarb.

Mosta kept on insisting and went were denied by Zarb again on the 73rd minute. Alex Wendel Dos Santos fired a shot from a free-kick that was saved by Żejtun’s shot stopper.

Żejtun went close to score their second goal on the 78th minute. Vella’s through ball was deflected by a Mosta defender and rolled in the path of Castano. The Żejtun forward went through on goal, but found Vella in his way.

Things went from bad to worse for Mosta on the 85th minute when Zac Brincat was sent off by Ishmael Barbara after hitting Neil Tabone.

The drama continued on the 89th minute as Mosta scored the equalising goal. A long ball was delivered inside Żejtun’s penalty area and a defender headed the ball in the direction of Ferreira who finished past Zarb. Following the goal, Mosta’s assistant coach, Jason Camenzuli, was sent off the bench.

When everyone thought that the match was going inside the extra thirty minutes, Żejtun scored the winning goal. Castano received the ball inside the penalty area and hit a low shot that went inside the net to the joy of his supporters.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Jan Tanti, Alex Wendel Dos Santos, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Davide Efanyi Nworah (Neil Frendo – 70), Dexter Xuereb (Zac Brincat – 53), Ivan Maric, Thomas Veronese

Żejtun Corinthians starting line-up: Dunstan Zarb, Diego Albanese, Andrea Scozzese, Clayton Giordimaina, Yessous Camilleri, Neil Tabone, Omar Elhussieny, Brooke Farrugia (Ryan Dalli – 53), Junky Sato, Johan Alberto Castano, Adam Smeir (Elland Vella- 63)

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Peter Abela

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

Yellow Cards: Kurt Magro (Mosta), John Albert Castano (Żejtun), Tyrone Farrugia (Mosta), Diego Albanese (Żejtun), Elland Vella (Żejtun)

Red Cards: Zac Brincat (Mosta)

