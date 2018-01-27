BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Valletta lost two vital points as they were held by Sliema Wanderers in a 1-1 draw.

The Wanderers went ahead after fifteen minutes. Matias Muchardi delivered the ball towards Mark Scerri whose close range header went past Henry Bonello.Valletta equalised on the 81st minute. Following a cross by Joseph Zerafa, Ibrahim Saleh served Albert Prosa and the latter finished inside the net.starting line-up:Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Kyrian Nwoko, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Claudio Pani, Miguel Angel Albastarting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianciardi, Matias Muchardi, Frank Temile, Nicolae Milinceanu, Mark Scerri, Michele Sansone, Peter Xuereb, Nii Nortey Ashong, John Mintoff, Goran Adamovic: Stefan Pace: Alan Camilleri, Thomas Camilleri: Luke Portelli: Matias Muchardi (Sliema Wanderers)