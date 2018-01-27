We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

National

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case

Court & Police

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistra...

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

Home
Sports
Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Valletta lost two vital points as they were held by Sliema Wanderers in a 1-1 draw.

26 January 2018, 10:34pm
Print Version
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg
The Wanderers went ahead after fifteen minutes. Matias Muchardi delivered the ball towards Mark Scerri whose close range header went past Henry Bonello.

Valletta equalised on the 81st minute. Following a cross by Joseph Zerafa, Ibrahim Saleh served Albert Prosa and the latter finished inside the net.

Valletta starting line-up:  Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Kyrian Nwoko, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Claudio Pani, Miguel Angel Alba

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianciardi, Matias Muchardi, Frank Temile, Nicolae Milinceanu, Mark Scerri, Michele Sansone, Peter Xuereb, Nii Nortey Ashong, John Mintoff, Goran Adamovic

Referee: Stefan Pace
Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Thomas Camilleri
Fourth Official: Luke Portelli
BOV Player of the Match: Matias Muchardi (Sliema Wanderers)

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wandere...

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

National

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transfor...

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case

Court & Police

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to sto...

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

DealToday
Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer
3

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case
4

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations
5

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed