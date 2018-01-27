|
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1
Valletta lost two vital points as they were held by Sliema Wanderers in a 1-1 draw.
26 January 2018, 10:34pm
Valletta equalised on the 81st minute. Following a cross by Joseph Zerafa, Ibrahim Saleh served Albert Prosa and the latter finished inside the net.
Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Santiago Malano, Matteo Piciollo, Kyrian Nwoko, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Raed Ibrahim Saleh, Claudio Pani, Miguel Angel Alba
Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianciardi, Matias Muchardi, Frank Temile, Nicolae Milinceanu, Mark Scerri, Michele Sansone, Peter Xuereb, Nii Nortey Ashong, John Mintoff, Goran Adamovic
Referee: Stefan Pace
Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Thomas Camilleri
Fourth Official: Luke Portelli
BOV Player of the Match: Matias Muchardi (Sliema Wanderers)
