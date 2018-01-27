We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 1

Tarxien’s poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mosta.

Warren Zammit
27 January 2018, 3:59pm
Print Version
Andrew Agius of Tarxien challenging Thomas Veronese for the ball. Photo: Christine Borg

The first game at the Hibernians stadium saw Tarxien Rainbows and Mosta facing each other. Both sides were eager to bounce back from their disappointing results in the FA Trophy. However, this match had an extra edge for Tarxien as they need to start winning points if they are to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

Mosta created the first opportunity of the match after nine minutes. Thomas Veronese hit a strong shot from a free-kick that was blocked by Andrea Cassar.

Supporters had to wait for the 32nd minute in order to witness another attempt on goal. From another free-kick, Dos Santos Alex Wendel fired a shot that failed to hit the target.

Tarxien responded with two successive chances on the 38th minute. Matteo Desira Buttigieg served Samba Tounkara and the latter finished over.

Few seconds later, James Brincat went through on the left side of the penalty area and hit a drive that was blocked by Andreas Vella. Rebound fell for Matar Dieye, but his shot went wide.

The Rainbows threatened again in the 40th minute. Brincat sent a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed off target.

Despite Tarxien’s efforts, Mosta managed to forge ahead on the 45th minute. Veronese sent a cross from a corner that was met by Davide Mansi who headed the ball past Cassar.

Tarxien started the second on the offensive in their attempts to equalise. They went close on the 57th minute when Desira Buttigieg received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and fired a shot that went wide.

The post denied Tarxien two minutes later. Matthew Spiteri sent a through ball that went in the path of Dieye whose close range shot hit the woodwork.

Jose Borg’s side were denied once more on the 66th minute. Wellington De Oliveira Viera sent an excellent pass towards Brincat who ran inside the penalty area and fired a shot that forced a great save from Andreas Vella.

The last chance of the game was created by Mosta on the 90th minute. Leonardo Henrique Ferreira saw Cassar out of position and attempted to place the ball inside the net, but his volley ended up off target.

Following this result, Mosta remain ninth with twenty-one points. On the other hand, Tarxien are in trouble as they remain thirteenth with just ten points.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Andrea Cassar, Ebiabowei Baker, Andre` Charles Scicluna, Luke Grech, Stefan Radovanovic, Matthew Spiteri (Sean Cipriott- 68), Andrew Agius, James Brincat (Matthew Brincat -75) , Matteo Desira Buttigieg (Wellington De Oliveira Viera – 65), Samba Tounkara, Matar Dieye

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro (Neil Frendo – 83), Davide Mansi, Tyrone Farrugia, Rodriguez Ekani Jonas, Jan Tanti (Kyle Frendo – 70), Ivan Maric, Dos Santos Alex Wendel (Liam Portelli – 89)

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia

Yellow Cards: Davide Mansi (Mosta), Andreas Vella (Mosta)

BOV Player of the Match: Thomas Veronese (Mosta)

