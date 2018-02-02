BOV Premier League | Gżira United 1 – St Andrews 1

Gżira United lost another two important points as they were held in a 1-1 draw by St Andrews.

2 February 2018, 10:41pm
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

Saint Andrews forged ahead on the 62nd minute. Joseph Farrugia served Kemar Reid and the latter saw his shot going past Anthony Curmi.

The Maroons equalised on the 79th minute. Adrian Borg fouled Amadou Samb inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. The Senegalese player took charge of the spot kick and managed to convert.

Following this result, both Hibernians and Birkirkara can go on level points with Gżira if they secure a win in their respective matches.

Gżira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Roderick Briffa, Destin Prince-Loic Mambouana, Kris Thackray, Sacha Borg, Moises Avila Perez, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Andrew Cohen, Amadou Samb, Haruna Zambuk, Ndubuisi Okoye

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Tano Azian, Joseph Farrugia, Jason Vandelannoite, Matthew Gauci, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Ricardo Martin, Kemar Reid

Referee: Glen Tonna
Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Theodore Zammit
Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara
BOV Player of the Match: Kemar Reid (St Andrews)

