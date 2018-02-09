BOV Premier League | St Andrews 0 – Mosta 0

St Andrews won another precious point in their battle against relegation as they shared the spoils with Mosta in a goalless draw.

9 February 2018, 10:41pm
St Andrews created the first opportunity of the match after two minutes. Martin Davis sent a cross that nearly stunned Andreas Vella who tipped the ball behind for a corner.

Mosta replied on the half hour mark. Massimo Sammartino’s cross was met by Emmanuel Akwa-dei Agyemang whose effort was partially saved by Matthew Calleja Cremona. In his attempts to clear the ball, Matthew Gauci nearly committed an own goal as the ball hit the upright and landed in Calleja Cremona’s hands.

On the 56th minute, Giordano Trovade of Mosta delivered a cross that ended up slightly wide.

The Saints hit back on the 72nd minute. Joseph Farrugia fired a shot that was neutralised by Vella.

Vella denied St Andrews again on the 90th minute. Gauci hit a shot from distance that was saved by Mosta’s goalkeeper.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomes, Tano Azian, Joseph Farrugia, Jason Vandelannoite, Matthew Gauci, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Kemmu Degran Jackson, Kemar Reid

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Leonardo Henrique Ferreira, Massimo Sammartino, Thomas Veronese, Kurt Magro, Davide Mansi, Tyron Farrugia, Jonas Rodrigues Ekani, Dexter Xuereb, Giordano Trovade, Emmanuel Akwa-dei Agyemang

Referee: Jude Amin Utulu
Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, William Debattista
Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia
BOV Player of the Match: Davide Mansi (Mosta)

