BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Birkirkara came into this match looking to extend their unbeaten run. Paul Zammit only made one change to his starting line-up. Ognjen Rolovic took Waldemar Acosta’s place.

On the other hand, the Wanderers were eager to secure a win in order to keep their European hopes alive. John Buttigieg kept his faith in the same eleven players that won against Lija as he made no changes to his starting eleven.

During the first round, Sliema secured a 3-0 win over Birkirkara. However, Birkirkara improved a lot lately and were conscious that a win over Sliema was possible. This scenario made this match an important one for both sides.

The stripes created the first chance of the match on the 16th minute. Srdan Dimitrov served Jake Grech and the latter hit a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that went slightly wide.

Sliema responded on the 20th minute. Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte sent a shot from a free-kick that landed on the roof of the net.

Birkirkara forged ahead five minutes later. Ognjen Rolovic’s cross was met by Jake Grech who placed the ball past Glenn Zammit from close range.

The Wanderers had a good chance to equalise on the 39th minute. Calixto Correa Duarte went past three Birkirkara defenders, but found Kristijan Naumovski in his way who came out of his position and blocked his path.

Two minutes prior to half time, Rolovic of Birkirkara fired a shot from the left that was parried by Glenn Zammit.

Sliema equalised on the 55th minute. Following a defensive mistake, Nikolae Milincenau went through on goal and finished inside the net.

The tempo of the match slowed after the goal as both teams shared possession inside the centre of the pitch.

In fact, the next chance on goal was created by Sliema on the 70th minute. Following a corner, Peter Xuereb headed the ball over.

Grech sent Birkirkara ahead once more on the 72nd minute. The twenty-year old midfielder received the ball from Mislav Andelkovic, went round Zammit, and placed the ball inside the net.

Paul Zammit’s side created another chance on the 78th minute. Edward Herrera delivered a cross towards Srdan Dimitrov whose header was neutralised by Zammit.

In the remaining minutes, Birkirkara held firm to take home another three points.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andelkovic, Jake Grech, Kurt Zammit (Edward Herrera – 77), Ognjen Rolovic, Nikola Vukanac, Carlos Alberto Da Silva Goncalves Junior, Srdan Dimitrov (Ayrton Attard – 90), Cain Attard, Terrance Agius (Ryan Scicluna – 45)

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Stefano Bianchardi, Matias Muchardi (Kilan Ameli – 74), Frank Temile, Nikolae Milincenau, Edmond Agius, Michele Sansone (Ayrton Azzopardi – 45), Peter Xuereb (Ryan Spiteri – 86), Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, John Mintoff, Kurt Shaw

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Edward Spiteri, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

Yellow Cards: Stefano Bianchardi (Sliema), Kurt Shaw (Sliema), Fernando Barbosa Pereira (Birkirkara)

BOV Player of the Match: Jake Grech (Birkirkara)