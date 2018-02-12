BOV Premier League | Ħamrun Spartans 1 – Gżira United 2

The Spartans broke the deadlock on the 57th minute. Lydon Micallef hit a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area that went past Anthony Curmi.

Gżira equalised on the 68th minute. Triston Caruana brought down Ndubisi Emmanuel Okoye inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Amadou Samb took charge of the penalty kick and finished inside the net.

The Maroons scored the winning goal on the 80th minute. Following a cross from the left, Haruna Garba headed the ball home.

Ħamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jake Galea, Tiago Souza De Silveira, Cristian Zaccardo, Daniel Zerafa, Karl Micallef, Dale Camilleri, Marco Criaco, Guilherme Felipe de Castro, Triston Caruana, Arthur Faria Machado Neto, Lydon Micallef

Gżira United starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Kris Thackray, Prince Mambouana, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Roderick Briffa, Edison Zarate, Zachary Scerri, Moises Avila Perez, Andrew Cohen, Emmanuel Okoye, Amadou Samb

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Sammy Attard

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Marco Criaco (Ħamrun)