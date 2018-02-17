FA Trophy | Birkirkara 3 – Qrendi 0

The stripes went ahead on the 41st minute. Following a corner, Nikola Vukanac served Cain Attard and the latter slotted the ball inside the net.

Birkirkara doubled their advantage on the 56th minute. From a corner, Srdan Dimitrov sent a cross in the direction of Vukanac whose header gave Julian Azzopardi no chance.

Paul Zammit’s side added another two minutes from time. Edward Herrera hit a stunning shot from the edge of the penalty area that went inside the net.

Birkirkara starting line-up: David Cassar, Edward Herrera, Fernando Barbosa Pereira, Mislav Andelkovic, Ognjen Rolovic, Nikola Vukanac, Carlos Alberto Da Silva Goncalves Junior, Waldemar Jesus Acosta Ferreira, Srdan Dimitrov, Ryan Scicluna, Cain Attard

Qrendi starting line-up: Julian Azzopardi, Mark Farrugia, Bjorn Bondin, Petar Mrvic, Dhonatan Santos Da Hora, Zachary Bowman, Emerson Amaira, Mark Barbara, Shunsuke Nakamura, Julio Cesar Sousa Martins da Silva, Davide Martini

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Dusan Petrovic

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

