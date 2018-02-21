UEFA Champions League | Sevilla 0 – Manchester United 0

Despite dominating throughout the whole match, Sevilla were held in a goalless draw by Manchester United.

warren_zammit
21 February 2018, 10:46pm
by Warren Zammit
Clement Lenglet and Romelu Lukaku in an engrossing tussle
Manchester United made it to the last sixteen after finishing first ahead of Basel in in Group A. On the other hand, Sevilla finished second behind Liverpool in Group E.

Sevilla made a good start to the match and went close after four minutes. Luis Muriel hit a shot from outside the penalty area that was saved by David de Gea in two attempts.

The Spanish side created another opportunity on the 14th minute. Ever Banego sent a volley from distance that went high.

A minute later, Jesus Navas of Sevilla attempted a diagonal shot that sailed centimetres wide.

Jose Mourinho was forced to make a substitution on the 17th minute as Ander Herrera suffered an injury and was immediately replaced by Paul Pogba.

Manchester United replied on the 25th minute. Alexis Sanchez delivered an excellent through ball towards the unmarked Romelu Lukaku whose first time effort ended up over.

However, Sevilla had another attempt on the 27th minute. Joaquin Correa went inside the penalty area before hitting a low shot that was neutralised by de Gea.

The Red Devils created another rare chance on the 38th minute. Scott Mc Tominay’s curling strike was blocked by Sergio Rico.

De Gea produced two excellent saves to deny Sevilla from going ahead on the brink of half-time. First, it was Steven N`Zonzi who saw his header being tipped behind for a corner. Few seconds later, Navas managed to deliver the ball towards Muriel whose powerful header got the best out of the Spanish goalkeeper.

Sevilla kept on insisting and went close on the 58th minute. Muriel lashed another shot from distance that ended up wide.

Machester United’s goalkeeper was on the alert again on the 63rd minute. From a free-kick, Banega curled a cross towards Clement Lenglet whose header was saved by de Gea.

Sevilla kept Manchester United under pressure and threatened again on the 73rd minute. Following a cross by Muriel, Pablo Sarabia headed the ball slightly over from close range.

On the 87th minute, Marcus Rashford hit a shot from inside the penalty area that failed to hit the target.

The English youngster went close again on the 89th minute. The twenty-year old saw his shot from a free-kick going slightly wide.

Following this result, Manchester United will start the return match in Old Trafford as favourites, but will have to be on their guard as Sevilla showed that they are capable to cause trouble for the English giants.

Sevilla starting line-up: Sergio Rico, Clement Lenglet, Ever Banega, Joaquin Correa, Steven N`Zonzi, Jesus Navas, Pablo Sarabia, Sergio Escudero, Luis Muriel, Franco Vazquez, Gabriel Mercado

Manchester United starting line-up: Davd de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia, Nemannja Matic, Scott Mc Tominay

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Assistant Referees: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore

Additional Assistant Referees: Ruddy Buquet, Nicolas Rainville

Fourth Official: Hicham Zakrani

