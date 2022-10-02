Only two weeks until EY-Parthenon’s Malta Future Realised conference

EY-Parthenon’s Malta Future Realised Conference (previously known as the Malta Attractiveness Event) returns on the 18th October, bringing together 1,000 CEOs, CFOs, entrepreneurs and investors together to discuss foreign direct investment (FDI), business and the Maltese economy.

Top global speakers will analyse Europe’s economic outlook, history and the current geopolitical situation emanating from the Ukraine war. This will set the scene for discussions on how Malta can weather the current international storm, with a focus on investment and resilience.

The speaker line-up includes former European leaders: Jan Peter Balkenende, the three-time former prime minister of the Netherlands; Jan Krzysztof Bielecki, the former prime minister of Poland; and Danilo Turk, the former president of Slovenia and UN assistant secretary general for political affairs, who is the current president of Club de Madrid (the largest forum of former democratic presidents and prime ministers).

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will deliver an address on the future of Europe.

Renowned author, broadcaster, commentator, and traveller Norman Davies will deliver a keynote speech on the history of Europe and provide key insights on the current geopolitical challenges and share his thoughts on the outlook and role for Malta through the lenses of the past.

This year’s event will be split into three main areas.

The event kicks off with a focus on the results of the 18th Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among current FDI companies in Malta, which will outline investors’ sentiments on Malta’s attractiveness for foreign investment and the impact of the current geopolitical tensions, the recovery from COVID-19 and the FATF grey listing.

The results, announced by Ronald Attard EY Malta Country Managing Partner and by Simon Barberi, EY director and Attractiveness Programme lead, will provide a snapshot on Malta’s investment strengths and areas for improvement.

The second part continues with an analysis of geopolitics and conflict in Europe. A deep dive on the local and international economic outlook will follow, exploring potential economic scenarios, inflation and interest rate rises, the impact this has on businesses and the strategies to pursue in times of uncertainty and volatility.

Finally, discussions will move to the key national drivers for investment looking ahead. Global tax policy reform and the potential implications for Malta will be discussed, alongside focus areas for Malta in future: digital and innovation, infrastructure, renewables and the new European energy agenda, sustainability, and skills and talent.

In addition, several sectoral workshops led by experts will provide specific insight into: Infrastructure investment and financing; Unlocking long-term value from ESG; Skills & talent strategies in an era of skills shortages; Manufacturing business excellence; Banking and financial services - moving beyond compliance; and Industry transformation using data and AI.

The conference begins on the 17th October with pre-registration and evening networking drinks on the MCC rooftop. The main event will be held for a full-day on the 18th October, culminating in drinks on the terrace.

The event is being held in collaboration with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise, and Industry.

Sponsored by GO, HSBC, BOV, Mapfre MSV Life, MeDirect, Studioseven, BNF Bank, M. Demajo Wines and Spirts, Malta Enterprise, Malta Communications Authority, ERA, and FinanceMalta.

More information at this link