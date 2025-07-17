Woman sustains grievous injuries after crashing car into pole

A 70-year-old Kirkop resident sustained grievous injuries on Wednesday afternoon after she crashed her car into a pole, the police said.

The accident happened in Triq l-Imqabba, Mqabba, at around 5pm.

Initial investigations suggest the woman lost control of her car, a Kia Picanto, and crashed into a roadside pole. A medical team gave first assistance on site but the woman was later certified at Mater Dei Hospital of having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.