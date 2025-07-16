Malta-based studio gets Emmy nomination for work on Black Mirror episode

A Malta-based studio is part of the special effects team that has been nominated for an Emmy for its work on an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Stargate Studios Malta worked on the episode USS Callister: Into Infinity, which was the final episode of the show’s seventh season.

In a Facebook post, the studio said it was chuffed to announce the nomination. “It’s been an absolute privilege to work on it. We’re honoured to be recognised for our hard work and dedication,” the company said.

VFX supervisor Jonathan Caruana led the team in Malta, his name featuring in the official nominations list published by the Television Academy.

The team is nominated in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode category. It will be competing against teams that worked on other primetime successes such as Severance, The Penguin, The Residence and The Umbrella Academy.

Stargate Studios was founded in 1989 by Sam Nicholson ASC. In 2012, the Malta-based studio was set up to focus on the group’s presence in European markets.