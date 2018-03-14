New leaders for APS Bank’s Legal & Internal Audit functions

Keeping well on track with its management reorganisation, APS Bank announced that Nives Grixti and Richard Scerri have joined its senior management team as its Head of Legal and Head of Internal Audit, respectively.

Nives joined APS Bank in 2003 and holds a Doctor of Laws degree and Diplomas in Business Law & Accounting, and in Diplomatic Studies, all from the University of Malta. She has occupied positions at the Maltese Foreign Ministry, as partner of a local law firm, company secretary for a number of companies and as non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Middle Sea Insurance plc. Dr Grixti currently sits on the Bank’s Management Credit Committee and on the Legal Sub-Committee of the Malta Bankers’ Association.

Richard has recently been appointed to take over the overall responsibility of the Bank’s internal audit function. After graduating B.Com (Hons) in Banking and Finance from the University of Malta, he acquired a wealth of experience by taking on a succession of roles at FIMBank plc, such as that of Head of Finance, Senior Vice-President and in 2013 as Group Head Internal Audit, reporting to the Group Audit Committee and to the parent Group Audit function in Kuwait.

Announcing these key appointments, APS Bank’s CEO, Marcel Cassar, said “both Nives and Richard bring years of experience and will further strengthen the Bank’s leadership team with their professional background and high calibre expertise”.