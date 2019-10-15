World-first for Nestlé’s YES! with recyclable paper wrappers

Much of the world is working to make more eco-friendly choices and many consumers now think about their environmental responsibilities before purchasing a product.

Nestlé has just announced a world-first: the news that its popular YES! bars are now being sold in recyclable paper wrappers. This is being done using the ‘flow wrap cold seal’ packaging technique, usually only achieved with plastic films and laminates.

This paper wrapper is a further step in Nestlé’s commitment to making all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. The wrapper is made of a coated paper from sustainable sources certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). Malta-based consumers can simply pop the wrapper into their grey recycling bag or into one of the white paper recycling bins.

“Although this wasn’t an easy change to make, this launch is very much in-line with our strategy to speed up the development of new products that meet new trends and changing consumer demand,” says Alfred Borg, Marketing Manager for Nestlé.

“It did take a long time and a lot of work to bring this innovation to market but it has been worth it. Aside from preventing plastic waste, the new wrapper also has the great qualities of paper that makes the bars easy to tear open and enjoy. They have also been extensively tested to make sure they keep the YES! bars in perfect condition during production, transport and storage.”

And there was more news announced by Nestlé, with the local addition of its Delicious Dark Choc, Banana & Pecan Nut Bar to the YES! range. This was added to the already-available selection, namely: the Tempting Dark Choc, Sea Salt & Almond Nut Bar; Sumptuous Cranberry & Dark Choc Nut Bar; Delightful coffee, Dark Choc & Cherry Nut Bar; Luscious Raspberry & Chia Seed Fruit Bar; and Heavenly Pineapple & Coconut Fruit Bar.

Each YES! nut bar is vegetarian, high in fibre, and is a source of protein. The fruit and vegetable bars are vegan, gluten free, lactose free, high in fiber, have no added sugar, and contribute to one of your five a day. Each bar comes in under 190 calories and under 5g of sugar, making it a very healthy snack to have on the go, and the whole bar contains no artificial sweeteners, flavours, colours or preservatives. The fact they are high in fibre is ideal, as this helps to lower cholesterol, control blood sugar levels and keep you full for longer. The high protein content, meanwhile, makes them ideal for those on high-protein, lower-carb diets.

Further developments are now underway, and Nestlé is working to roll out more recyclable packing innovations in the months to come.



Yes! bars in recycling packaging are now widely available across leading supermarkets, confectioners and convenience stores in Malta and Gozo.