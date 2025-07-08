Sliema double murder: Muka gets life sentence, Dragomanski is imprisoned for 40 years

Daniel Muka was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday morning after the jury found him guilty of murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski in their home in Sliema in August 2020.

Victor Dragomanski, his accomplice, was sentenced to a total of 40 years imprisonment.

Muka’s sentence includes a total of six terms of solitary confinement. The court will retain his €10,000 bail deposit and a €24,000 in court fees.

On Tuesday morning, judge Natasha Galea Sciberras dictated the counts of which the two men were found guilty, before reading out the final sentencing.

Daniel Muka was originally convicted of murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, while his accomplice, Victor Dragomanski, was acquitted of wilful homicide.

The jury last week unanimously found Muka guilty on all counts, including the wilful homicide of both victims, theft aggravated by murder, unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, carrying an unlicensed weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, and voluntary damage to property, among other charges.

Meanwhile, Viktor Dragomanski was found not guilty of wilful homicide by a 6-3 vote. The jury found him guilty of theft aggravated by homicide, and unanimously found him guilty of the illegal use of a number plate. The verdict means that Dragomanski might also be sentenced to life in prison as theft aggravated by homicide carries a maximum of life in prison.

The pair had both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The murders sent shockwaves across the island. Pandolfino, a well-known art collector and entrepreneur, and Maciejowski, a British national and art dealer, were found dead at their Locker Street home on the night of 18 August 2020. Investigators described the attack as deliberate and targeted.

In court, the prosecution argued that the killings occurred during an attempted robbery gone wrong. Jesper Kristiansen, a Danish national, previously admitted to his role and is now serving a 40-year sentence after a plea bargain.

Kristiansen became a key witness for the prosecution, testifying that Muka was the ringleader who had pressured him into participating. The trio had planned to rob Pandolfino, whom they believed kept large sums of cash and valuables inside his home.

Presided over by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras, the trial spanned 12 days and heard testimony from forensic experts, investigators, and Kristiansen himself.

The jury also watched hours of CCTV footage showing the masked assailants entering and exiting the Sliema property.

Throughout the proceedings, Muka appeared disengaged, often connecting remotely from prison, refusing to testify, and even declining legal representation throughout the whole trial. Despite being assigned legal aid, Muka ultimately refused any assistance during final submissions.

Dragomanski, meanwhile, maintained that he had no involvement in the planning or execution of the robbery or killings.

Attorney General lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta prosecuted. Daniel Muka was represented by legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana and briefly by lawyer Mario Mifsud. Lawyers José Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera represented Viktor Dragomanski.

Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio appeared parte civile for the families of the victims.