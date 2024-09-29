Architecture & Design magazine out this Sunday

In this issue of Architecture and Design, we spotlight the creative forces shaping the future of architecture in Malta. Our main feature introduces Patricia and Steven Risiott, the dynamic duo behind A Collective, an architectural studio grounded in sustainable design and heritage preservation. In an exclusive interview, the husband-and-wife team passionately discuss Malta’s architectural potential and challenges.

“Malta is a land of missed opportunity,” they assert, expressing concern over the demolition of historical buildings in favour of mundane developments. Yet, they highlight a growing movement of architects and developers committed to reversing this trend, delivering innovative, context-driven projects that celebrate Malta’s rich architectural heritage.

Sustainability takes centre stage in a conversation with architect Karl Camilleri of Archi+, a certified Passivhaus designer. He delves into the importance of integrating sustainable practices into Malta’s construction industry, stressing the need for energy-efficient, resilient buildings.

We also celebrate Malta’s renowned architect Richard England, exploring his visionary, yet unrealised projects in Baghdad during the 1980s. England’s regionalist philosophy and profound designs left an indelible mark on the city’s architectural ambitions.

Finally, Architecture 360 showcases the stunning restoration of a historic townhouse near Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa, blending traditional Maltese architecture with modern innovation.

Don't miss out on this edition of Architecture & Design magazine, offering fresh perspectives on Malta's architectural past, present, and future.

Grab your copy tody!