The transformation of Farsons' historic brewery

The journey of transforming a historic building is often as significant as the structure itself. In the case of Farsons’ iconic Brewhouse, this transformation was not merely about renovation but a profound act of preservation, innovation, and honouring a legacy that dates back to the post-war era. Recently, this iconic Grade 2 historic site underwent a remarkable transformation, blending the old with the new in a project that has garnered significant attention in the world of architecture and design. In an in-depth interview, Michael Farrugia, Deputy CEO at Farsons plc and a key figure in this ambitious project, sheds light on the inspiration, challenges, and achievements that defined this monumental journey.

The vision behind the transformation

The idea of transforming the old brewery was not a sudden inspiration, but a concept rooted in the history of the Farrugia family and their long-standing relationship with the brewery and building.

Michael Farrugia’s grandfather, an architect and entrepreneur, founded Farsons in 1928 and was the mastermind behind the original brewery in Hamrun, and later, the old brewery in Imrieħel, which opened its doors in 1950. This building, a masterpiece of post-war architecture, served as the beating heart of Farsons for over six decades, producing all of the company’s beer until operations moved to a more modern facility in 2012.

Michael Farrugia recalls that the vision for the historic brewery transformation dates back decades. It was his father’s idea, Louis Farrugia, the Farsons Group’s Chairman, to do something special with the building in Imriehel once production moved to a new facility. “My father, whose father built the original brewery in 1950, always had the idea to develop a new brewery south of the original because the old brewery was becoming outdated for modern production practices,” Farrugia explains.

The question then arose: what should be done with the old brewery? It was not just any building; it was a Grade 2 listed structure, an integral part of Farsons’ history and brands, and a symbol of Malta’s industrial heritage.

The initial idea was clear – something special had to be done to preserve and repurpose the building. However, what that “something special” would be was not immediately obvious. For the Farrugia family, this was not just any building; it was a piece of their legacy. “It was conceived and designed by my grandfather and was no doubt his great piece of work,” Farrugia notes. The idea to preserve and transform it into a modern space while maintaining its historical significance was not just a business decision but a deeply personal one.

From vision to reality

Transforming a Grade 2 listed building into a functional, modern space was no small feat. The brewery, originally built to brew beer, had to be adapted to accommodate food and beverage outlets, office spaces, event venues, and a brewery visitor experience. The project required careful planning and extensive research, drawing inspiration from similar transformations across Europe. “We spent a lot of time engaged with consultants, visiting a lot of historical sites, old breweries, and heritage sites which have been transformed. We started to put a vision together,” Farrugia recounts.

The vision was not merely to preserve the building but to create something that would be a showpiece for Farsons and its brands. The project aimed to turn the brewery into a landmark that could stand alongside other iconic brewery experiences, such as the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin or the Heineken Experience in Amsterdam.Farrugia explains, “We knew we had an opportunity to really showcase our brewery and our history, and engage with the community and all our consumers at a deeper level.”

This vision included the first themed Cisk Tap rooftop bar, a brand store, a microbrewery for craft beer, and event spaces, all designed to add value to the Farsons business model. Moreover, the Brewhouse was to play a pivotal role in the larger Trident Park development, providing lifestyle amenities for office tenants and creating a campus-like environment. This dual objective aimed to attract both locals and tourists, making The Brewhouse a key player in Malta’s cultural and economic landscape.

Overcoming Challenges

The transformation of the brewery was fraught with challenges, the most significant being the building itself. Adapting an industrial structure designed for brewing into a multipurpose space required a high degree of creativity and technical expertise. “The building was built to brew; it wasn’t built to house food and beverage or to operate as a public space,” Farrugia points out. The team had to navigate the complexities of fitting modern infrastructure into the old structure, all while preserving its historical integrity.

Another significant challenge was the restoration of the building’s original industrial equipment. Farrugia reveals that many of the craftsmen involved in the project were former Farsons employees, who returned to work on the restoration. “We actually used a number of our former staff, people who had worked on our brewing and technical team who had retired, to come back and help us with the restoration and the regeneration,” he says. This labour of love ensured that the restoration was not only technically sound but also infused with a deep respect for the building’s history.

The COVID-19 pandemic added an unexpected layer of difficulty to the project. With construction in full swing when the pandemic hit, the team had to navigate the uncertainty and disruption it caused. “COVID really threw everything up in the air. Managing all those moving parts with the pressure of big contracts and deadlines, all while COVID was hanging over our heads, was a very stressful time,” Farrugia admits.

A collaborative success

A key factor in the success of The Brewhouse transformation was the collaboration with renowned Scottish architect Ian Ritchie. Ritchie, known for his work on iconic projects like the Louvre Pyramids in Paris, the Leipzig Glass Hall and the Reina Sofia Museum of Modern Art in Madrid, brought a sensitive, thoughtful and intelligent approach to the project. “Ian Ritchie is one of the world’s great architects who has been at the forefront of sustainable and pioneering design for many decades. Selecting him was probably the most important decision we took to bring our vision into reality,” Farrugia asserts.

The selection of Ritchie was the result of an extensive international tendering process, involving top architectural firms from the UK and beyond. The collaboration between Ritchie and TBA Architects, the local firm, was crucial in ensuring that the project respected the building’s heritage while meeting modern needs. Ritchie’s experience and understanding of the project’s historical significance and local context made him the perfect partner for this challenging task.

Ritchie’s involvement was also symbolic, as Farrugia’s grandfather had worked with another renowned Scottish architect, William B. Binnie, on the original project who had also designed the Phoenicia hotel in Floriana. This continuity, spanning generations, added another layer of depth to the project, making it not just a restoration, but a revival of the brewery’s spirit and legacy.

Preserving the past, inspiring the future

One of the primary goals of the project was to preserve the building’s historical aspects while integrating modern functionality. The careful restoration of the building’s industrial equipment and the retention of its original character are evident throughout the space. “We’ve kept a lot of the old equipment in place. We’ve tried to retain what it felt like to work in the old brewery, but at the same time modernise it,” Farrugia explains.

The transformation has set a new standard for industrial regeneration in Malta. As the first large-scale project of its kind in the country, it serves as a showpiece for what can be achieved with thoughtful planning and a deep respect for heritage. Farrugia hopes that The Brewhouse will inspire other projects in Malta, raising awareness of the value of preserving industrial buildings.

Looking to the future

The brewery is not just a monument to the past; it is also a forward-looking investment for Farsons. Farrugia envisions the building serving as a key part of the company’s operations for decades to come. “It’s a building that’s built to last. The original building served us very well for a good 65, 70 years. We’re hoping this building will last at least another 100 years from now,” he says.

The project has already garnered significant recognition, winning several prestigious local and international awards for rehabilitation and conservation. These accolades are a testament to the success of the project and the hard work of everyone involved. For Farrugia, the transformation of the brewery is a personal triumph as well as a professional one. “This project, which spanned more than 10 years, was an especially challenging but rewarding one for me and the company and we are all very proud to have seen this dream come true,” he reflects.

The transformation of Farsons’ brewery into what today is called The Brewhouse is a remarkable example of how heritage and modernity can coexist. Through careful planning, expert collaboration, and a deep respect for history, the brewery has been reborn as a vibrant, multifunctional space that honours its past while looking to the future. As the first large-scale industrial regeneration project in Malta, it stands as an inspiration for future projects, demonstrating that with the right vision and dedication, even the most challenging of transformations can be achieved.