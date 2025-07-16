Marsaskala hit by power cuts after contractor strikes cables
In a statement, Enemalta said that the contractor was carrying out works for the company
Residents and businesses in Marsakala have had their power supply cut off after a private contractor struck underground cables.
In a statement, Enemalta said that the contractor was carrying out works for the company.
“While supply has been restored to the majority of our consumers, Enemalta will be providing generators to a number of substations to ensure that residents have power until the necessary repairs are completed.”