Marsaskala hit by power cuts after contractor strikes cables

In a statement, Enemalta said that the contractor was carrying out works for the company

matthew_farrugia
16 July 2025, 4:20pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Enemalta)
Residents and businesses in Marsakala have had their power supply cut off after a private contractor struck underground cables.

In a statement, Enemalta said that the contractor was carrying out works for the company.

“While supply has been restored to the majority of our consumers, Enemalta will be providing generators to a number of substations to ensure that residents have power until the necessary repairs are completed.”

