In conversation with CVC Architecture's Ian Critien & Andrea Vassallo Cesareo

Can you tell us about your journey into architecture? What inspired you to pursue this field?

Our journey into architecture is somewhat unique, as neither of us comes from a background or family rooted in the field. However, from a young age, we were both drawn to the world of design, creativity, and problem-solving in ways that naturally guided us toward architecture. This shared passion began to take shape during our formative years, where curiosity and imagination played a central role in how we engaged with the world around us.

How did CVC Architecture Studio come to be? What motivated you to start the firm in 2011?

CVC Architecture Studio was officially established at the beginning of 2011, but its roots go much deeper, grounded in a friendship that spans many years. Our bond as childhood friends laid a solid and enduring foundation, not just for our personal connection, but also for the future of our professional endeavors. As life unfolded, we each followed our unique paths through academic studies and formative working experiences, gathering skills, perspectives, and insights along the way. Eventually, the idea of joining forces to create something of our own felt like the most natural and exciting progression.

A key motivator behind this leap was the unwavering encouragement and belief from our families. Their support was instrumental not only in taking that initial step but also in shaping the values that continue to guide our studio today.

As leaders of CVC Architecture Studio, how do you both complement each other’s skills and expertise in managing projects?

There is a deep trust and understanding between us that allows for a seamless collaboration in the execution of our projects. This trust is extended across our whole team starting with lead architect Samuel Cremona, whereby we foster a creative collaborative spirit within the firm.

Individually, our characters are quite different, yet complementary and this allows us to explore the requirements of each project from different perspectives which nonetheless invariably always lands us on the same page. This also comes through in the execution of our projects where a hands-on approach is balanced out by a pragmatic and thought-driven process.

What are your thoughts on current state of Maltese architecture and how do you envision its future?

One needs to make the distinction between architecture and construction. There are many talented local architects, both past and present, who have positively contributed to the Maltese architecture scene. However, this is often unfortunately overshadowed by the aggressive nature of the profit-driven construction industry. Many-a-time, “architecture” is reduced to a relentless box-ticking exercise needed to satisfy planning policies and maximise profits. Only when the quality of space, function and design together with a sense of respect for the past, the present and the place is truly appreciated and valorised then the true spirit of Maltese architecture can shine through.

What are the unique challenges and opportunities you face working in Malta’s architectural landscape?

Although necessary, navigating regulatory and bureaucratic constraints can sometimes be tedious, especially when challenging what is expected of us. On the other hand, this can present opportunities for creative solutions that respect our heritage whilst embracing innovation. Our inherently dense urban fabric and the substantial stock of existing buildings should incentivise the adaptive reuse of such buildings which in turn present a unique opportunity for quality yet respectful architecture.

How would you describe the design philosophy that underpins CVC Architecture’s work?

We truly believe in contextual architecture. Our interventions, be it a new-build or a renovation, should respect both time and place. It should sit comfortably on its site, both in its materiality and its form. It should give respect to the past but be true to the present with the aim of remaining relevant in the years to come.

Can you tell us about some of the most memorable projects you worked on and how did they influence your approach to design? What made these projects special?

We always hope that our most memorable project will be the next one. We are grateful that over the years, we have been lucky enough to work on a varied mix of projects ranging from small residential conversions to large, exclusive villas. A few commercial projects also spring to mind such as quaint city hotels and exciting, fast-paced office interiors. In all cases, the main factor that renders these projects special is the personal relationship we forge with our clients whereby a mutual respect and understanding of each other always ensures the best possible outcome for the project.

Sustainability is a significant aspect of modern architecture. How does CVC Architecture Studio incorporate sustainable practices into its projects?

We are not fans of greenwashing for the sake of scoring brownie points. Sustainability in architecture entails the understanding of our impact upon spaces. This needs to be thought of from the inception of a project. Simple things like orientation of the building to optimise shading and facilitate natural ventilation are all important aspects to take into consideration. Where possible, we encourage the adaptive reuse of existing structures thus reducing waste and making use of the inherent carbon footprint of the building. In this respect, there is much to learn from vernacular Maltese architecture, where the use of courtyards, loggias and the positioning apertures amongst others, serves as inspiration for achievable and realistic sustainable design.

Your firm focuses on mid-sized developments. What appeals to you about working on projects of this scale?

At CVC Architecture Studio, we are particularly drawn to working on small to mid-sized projects because they offer a unique opportunity for a deeply personal and hands-on approach. These projects allow us to stay closely connected to every aspect of the process, from the initial concept to the final execution. This scale fosters a direct and meaningful relationship with the client, as well as a better understanding of the needs and aspirations of the end-user.

Being involved so intimately ensures that we can pay attention to the smallest details, refine designs to their fullest potential, and respond thoughtfully to any challenges that arise. This level of engagement often leads to more thoughtful, cohesive, and high-quality outcomes.

How do you see technology shaping the future of architecture and design, both globally and within your own work?

AI will facilitate presentations and speed up work processes, but can never replace the human interaction with the client and the ability to understand the human aspect of the brief.

What advice would you give to young architects and designers looking to make an impact in the industry?

Don’t hesitate to put yourself out there, even if it means facing criticism. Constructive feedback is often the catalyst for growth, pushing you to refine your ideas and strengthen your approach. Be bold in challenging the status quo and exploring new possibilities, but always approach this with respect—for your peers, for tradition, and for the communities you serve.

Equally important is to remain mindful of the immense responsibility you carry toward the built environment and society as a whole. Architecture is not just about creating structures; it’s about shaping spaces that influence how people live, work, and interact. Consider the lasting impact of your designs, and strive to create solutions that are thoughtful, sustainable, and enriching.

Who are your biggest influences or mentors in the field of architecture and design?

Certainly, Richard England is a great source of inspiration and admiration. On a broader scale, we are greatly influenced by the local modernist movement in art and architecture during the 60s and 70s. The bold and forward-thinking designs of that era inspire us to push boundaries in our own work.

Renzo Piano for analytical approach to understanding the history and culture of a place as well his use of materials in their natural form. Marcio Kogan for contemporary residential architecture known for the blending of indoor and outdoor spaces which is very relevant to local architecture.

What are your future aspirations for CVC Architecture?

Our aim is to design buildings which not only serve their purpose for the client, but we would also like our buildings to leave a lasting and positive impact on the wider context of our built environment. We have several exciting projects in the pipeline, which we hope to execute with enthusiasm and energy, whilst remembering to enjoy the process and keep learning and growing along the way.