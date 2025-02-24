Architecture & Design magazine February issue out now!

In this issue, Architecture & Design Magazine delves into the innovative world of design, featuring an exclusive interview with architect Jonathan Mizzi, the visionary founder of Mizzi Studio. With a background inspired by science fiction and a focus on regenerative design, Mizzi shares insights from his journey and discusses the importance of blending nature with technology, heritage, and sustainability. He highlights a key issue in modern architecture: “A major issue is our disconnection from the life cycles of materials. Modernist ideals—obsessed with permanence, industrial materials, and sterile forms—have distanced us from nature and the craft of building.”

On the cover, we showcase Mizzi Studio’s groundbreaking Family Kitchen project at Kew Gardens in southwest London. This remarkable design merges science, nature, and education through its collaboration with experts from various fields. The interactive installations and handwoven fungi sculptures bring nature’s wonders to life while engaging visitors, especially children, in learning about ecosystems and food origins.

In addition, we feature the visionary concept sketches of Richard England, from the iconic Manikata Church to the Church of Simeri Reggio Calabria. These hand-drawn renderings represent the threshold where memory and vision converge, leading to built reality.

We speak with interior designer Jully Khamula, who is redefining rental interiors. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating sophisticated, functional spaces, Khamula transforms rentals into homes that elevate everyday living.

Join us as we celebrate visionary designers who are shaping the future, making spaces not just functional, but also meaningful and connected to the natural world.

