Blue Lagoon visitors will need to book online this summer

Visitors to Blue Lagoon will have to pre-book their trip with the Malta Tourism Authority starting Thursday 1 May, and only 4,000 visitors will be allowed in the area at any given time.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is launching an online visitor booking system to regulate the number of people visiting the Natura 2000 site.

Individuals or groups arriving by private or commercial vessels will have to pre-book a slot for free through the online system—bluelagooncomino.mt. Visitors can book one of three daily time slots: 8am-1pm, 1:30pm-5:30pm and 6pm-10pm.

Visitors have to provide their basic details and an email address, after which the booking system will create a QR code that can be presented to officials at the site’s coastal and land access points.

Visitors will also be given a wristbad depending on the time slot booked.

Unauthorised visitors may be subject to a fine. However, officials will be on site during the first few weeks to help visitors who may not yet be familiar with the booking process.

According to the MTA, in summer 2024 up to 12,000 people were at the Blue Lagoon at any one time. This system will limit the number of visitors to a maximum of 4,000.

The MTA said this is one of the first actions spearheaded by Team Blue Lagoon, which also includes the tourism ministry, Gozo ministry, Transport Malta, ERA, the police, LESA and the Civil Protection Department.

The first phase of the project, which will roll out in summer 2025, will also include safer and extended swimming zones, improved waste management, more sanitation facilities and better enforcement.

The MTA and the tourism ministry will also launch stakeholder consultations on other long-term protection and rehabilitation measures. All measures are planned to be in place by summer 2026.