[READ] Architecture & Design Issue 5 now available online

The fifth edition of Architecture & Design was distributed with the MaltaToday newspaper on Sunday 3 July. In this edition we meet up with architect Katja Abela from Atelier Maison. We talk to her about the inspirations she has had along the years, her views about the industry, and of course her successful projects such as ‘The Sacred Auditorium.’ This is in fact the theme of this publication and the front page of this edition. She also opens up about the recent merge of Atelier Maison as part of A360, a leading architecture firm, and explains what led to the the decision and why she's so excited to embark on this new venture.

We also focus on the Selmun Palace Hotel, a historical gem perched on a picturesque hill off Mellieħa. A project waiting to be seen to, that could benefit quality tourism in a pristine corner in the North of the island. And one that would need some serious consideration for environmental and historical attention.

This and so much more in yet another celebration of architecture and design in Malta and beyond.

Architecture & Design is distributed for free with the MaltaToday or sold separately for Eur2.

Check out the online issue here.