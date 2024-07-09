Dwejra Tower hosts artistic exploration of ecology and post-fossil fuel narratives

Unfinished Art Space, in collaboration with Mahalla Festival, and forming part of the MagiC Carpets platform, has just launched the 2024 edition of ‘Beyond What Drifts Us Apart’.

The interdisciplinary, site-specific project, co-funded by the European Union's Creative Europe program and Arts Council Malta, will see artists working at the historic Dwejra Tower in Gozo during July, with an exhibition and various workshops happening from the 20th until 28th July.

Curated and developed by Elyse Tonna, who is also the co-curator for 2024’s national participation in the Venice Biennale, ‘Beyond What Drifts Us Apart’ is a multi-year research-based project attempting to uncover the less dominant narratives associated with the environment s surrounding historic coastal towers and the consequent relationships between the impacted landscapes and non-human communities.

This year’s edition features six artists working across different mediums, all seeking to investigate different aspects found within the area: Keit Bonnici (Malta), Maia Martinha (Portugal), Jamie Barbara (Malta), Justyna Olszewska (Poland), Florinda Camilleri (Malta) and Isaac Warrington (Malta). These artists will create works that respond to the unique environment and history of Dwejra Tower, exploring various themes of ecological thinking, frontiers, and post-fossil fuel narratives.

Curator Elyse Tonna emphasises that the project aims to provoke thought and inspire action towards a more sustainable future by fostering a deeper understanding of the environment and the shifting boundaries that define the world. The Dwejra Tower, a symbol of natural beauty and historical significance, provides an ideal backdrop for this artistic exploration.

This year's project is a continued joint effort with the Istanbul-based Mahalla Festival, organised by Diyalog. Known for its artistic interventions, residencies, and community activities, the Mahalla Festival enhances this project by fostering a cross-cultural dialogue among artists and communities across Europe.

The 2024 edition of ‘Beyond What Drifts Us Apart’ promises to be a profound and inspiring event, showcasing the transformative power of art in addressing contemporary issues.

Opening 20 July, between 4-8pm, goes on till 28 July