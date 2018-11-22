[WATCH] Bormla’s Immaculate Conception statue gets a facelift

menu

22 November 2018, 11:32am
by Kurt Sansone
The statue of the Immaculate Conception revered at the Bormla parish church has undergone restoration works over the past year that have enabled the original wooden head, hands and feet regain their colour.

The original statue was created in wood by Sr Maria de Domenicis around 1640. However, extensive changes were carried out in 1905 by Abram Gatt.

The changes carried out at the start of the 20thcentury recast the statue in silver but the original wooden head, hands and feet were retained. The statue as it is known today is credited to Gatt.

The fully restored statue will be unveiled to the public for the first time on Saturday at 7.30pm during a musico-literary evening at the Immaculate Conception Collegiate church in Bormla.

People are invited to attend.

 

