Alex Borg on Comino visitor system: ‘A step backwards’

Nationalist Party Gozo spokesperson Alex Borg has criticised the government’s new booking system for visitors to Comino, describing it a “step backwards”.

“I understand that we need some form of control over the large number of people visiting Comino, especially in summer. But do we Maltese now need to start booking just to visit our own land? That’s a step backwards,” Borg said on Wednesday.

The criticism comes in light of a new system capping visitors to Comino at 4,000 at one time. Individuals or groups arriving by private or commercial vessels will have to pre-book a slot for free through the online system—bluelagooncomino.mt. Visitors can book one of three daily time slots: 8am-1pm, 1:30pm-5:30pm and 6pm-10pm.

Borg said he could not agree with a system which treats Maltese people “like tourists”.

“Yes, I understand that bookings can help manage the number of tourists. But let’s not be the ones who suffer as part of this “crowd management” strategy,” he said.

He suggested a “fairer solution” where booking is only required for tourists arriving on cruises or tourist boats.

Borg also suggested a limited number of slots for Maltese visitors be made available through a free of charge system.

“The balance between protecting the environment and respecting the rights of the country’s people is delicate. Comino belongs to us too. And we should be able to keep enjoying it without senseless restrictions,” he said.

Back in 2022, following direct action by Moviment Graffitti, the Nationalist Party had said Comino should be accessible to everyone and not only those “protected by the government”.

On Wednesday, NGO Moviment Graffitti, long-time campaigners for visitor limits to Comino, said the system fails to address the true source of environmental damage to the island.

“The government has no vision for a just and sustainable Comino” they NGO said in a press statement on Wednesday. “What we need is a total ban on large tourist ferries coming to Comino.”