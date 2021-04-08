Taħt il-Qoxra revamp brings writers together in new radio format

The weekly radio programme Taħt il-Qoxra presented by Rachelle Deguara will be taking on a revamped format.

From Sunday, April 11, Deguara will lead discussions with more than one guest stemming from the world of literature and beyond, in an open-ended exchange of ideas.

Maltese publications remain the point of departure, but the conversations will be touching upon broader questions.

“Given that the object of books and literature are the various aspects of life, writers of all kinds will be sharing their thoughts in discussions with peers and guests from related social domains and professions,” the National Book council said.

“Our objective with these exchanges is to keep providing a centre stage for Maltese publications and stimulate conversations that address these works and the noteworthy contributions of their writers from a range of different angles and perspectives.”

Taħt il-Qoxra is currently in its fourth year. During this time the programme has introduced audiences to dozens of local writers to whom we asked questions that shed light on their works and various literary aspects, themes and genres of writing. All the programmes we have made so far provide a wealth of useful information for book lovers, students, and also scholars, and remain available on the National Book Council website.

The new programmes will be broadcast on Radju Malta on Sundays at 7:30pm, and also in video format on National Book Council’s Facebook page on Sunday at 7:30pm, and on the National Book Council website. New episodes will also be posted on National Book Council YouTube and Soundcloud accounts, where one can also find all previous programmes.