Councillors get €1,000 pay bump

Mayors, deputy mayors and councillors will see an increase of €1,000 in their allowance, Minister for Local Councils Owen Bonnici announce on Monday.

The announcement was made in a visit to the offices of the Northern Region following renovation works that had been carried out.

The increase in allowances for mayors, deputy mayors and councillors is intended to help cover the costs associated with the performance of their duties. In addition to the allowance, mayors and presidents of regional councils also receive an honorarium which varies according to the size of the council.

“This increase in allowances is a tangible recognition of the work carried out by our mayors, deputy mayors and councillors in Malta and Gozo. They dedicate a great deal of their time and energy to serving their communities, often with a high level of commitment,” Bonnici said.

He said the government measure not only recognises their efforts, but supports them in providing a service to residents.

Addressing the increase, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli said the increase reflects the work councillors do.

We all know that the work of both mayors and councillors goes beyond just attending meetings, and so this increase serves as an appreciation for all mayors and councillors,” she said.

During the press conference, President of the Northern Regional Council, Clifford Galea, outlined the work carried out by the Northern Region, explaining that besides supporting the councils, they also focus on social, environmental and cultural aspects in their work.

Meanwhile, the Director General for Local Government, Emil Vassallo, also announced that the Division for Local Government will be allocating additional funds to cover back payments for the year 2024 as a result of the new collective agreement for clerical workers signed earlier this year.