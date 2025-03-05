The best off-casino entertainment for gamblers visiting Malta

Ever since the first ever online casino made its huge entrance in the 90s, the world of entertainment has never been the same. Nowhere is that truer than Malta, our little nation in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. This transformation has been driven by the iGaming industry making the islands its home and the government's receptiveness to creating an authority to oversee the European Market and license the continent's gambling websites and apps.

However, unlike the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, where many people visit the Nevada desert simply to spend their time in the city's world-renowned gambling venues, and where a lot of the non-gambling entertainment is hosted in those casinos, Malta works differently. It may be that the Malta online casino industry is dominant but it's not the only thing for visitors. So what should the islands’ gambling tourists look for on their days away from the casino floors?

Malta online casinos—Only a fraction of the country's offerings

It's important to keep in mind that, while Malta has only existed as an independent nation for 61 years now, it is a historical setting and about much more than just the best online casino. In fact, the industry itself offers more to the islands than just the sites, apps, and games that players have become accustomed to seeing with the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) seal of approval.

Even within the industry, but outside of its gambling side, Malta has regularly been home to SiGMA's European summit. In 2024, listed among the many speakers at the industry event were some of the key figures from the boards of the best online casinos in Malta. For example, the president and CEO of Betsson, a site named by bestonlinecasinosmalta.com as the fourth-best online casino in Malta, took to the stage to discuss the future of the industry last year.

Thousands of years of history in these islands

Now, it's definitely not just iGaming summits and tech companies that Malta has to offer. Far from it. The area that is now the Maltese Republic has been inhabited for around 8000 years. To put that into perspective, that means that the islands have had humans living here for almost twice as long as the Great Pyramid of Giza has existed. In fact, they have been inhabited since around 5900 BC.

Because of that, there's no shortage of historical landmarks and even homes of entertainment to visit. Take Teatru Manoel as an example. Just last year, the theatre's season was opened by esteemed pianist Joanne Camilleri. There's great art to be seen and heard in the country's historical theatres.

Art, art, and … sport? for Maltese visitors

The stunning art of Malta isn't restricted to Teatru Manoel either. There are a number of Maltese art galleries that host stunning works, both classic and contemporary. In fact, forbes.com recently described MICAS (Malta International Contemporary Art Space) as “breathing new life into old walls” and said that it “dazzles”, making it a must-visit for tourists.

But it's not all galleries and theatres. Sport is one of the many art forms that the Maltese people use to express themselves. The islands are host to the Maltese Premier League, a 116-year-old institution. Naturally, visiting a game played by one of the most successful teams - either Floriana or Sliema Wanderers - will appeal to the gambling visitor. Many of the best online casinos in Malta will also have sportsbooks, meaning it naturally dovetails with the rest of the trip.

Put simply, there is so much for everyone to do in Malta. It may be a small country in both area and population, but it possesses a rich history and culture that must be seen to be believed.

Disclaimer: Players must be 18 years + to partake in any gambling, betting or casino activity. Players are urged to seek help if they require it. Players play at their own risk.