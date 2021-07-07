National Book Council reveals poster for Malta Book Festival 2021

The National Book Council has revealed the official poster for the 2021 Malta Book Festival to be held between 3 and 7 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali.

Illustrated by Emma Galea Naudi, this year’s vibrant Festival poster features several Easter eggs - look closely to find them! - referencing classic works of children’s literature such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, and the Harry Potter series, as well as fairy tales including Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk. Much like the protagonists of these stories grow to overcome their isolation, the poster is built around the idea of overcoming the one we’ve experienced over the past year, propped up by a good book as the greatest source of inspiration. The graphic design work on the poster is by BloomCreative.

For the 2021 edition, the Festival will be making use of expanded exhibition space for publishers, booksellers and NGOs, and activity areas for the numerous book presentations and discussions. With over 8,000 square metres of footage, book stands will be larger and corridors wider, thus allowing for a more comfortable book browsing and purchasing experience at the MFCC (as well as hassle-free parking).

In the coming weeks, the National Book Council will be revealing the name of the Festival’s renowned international guest, and closer to the date will be announcing the Festival’s cultural programme with events for all ages. As in previous years, the 2021 Malta Book Festival will be inaugurated with the awards ceremony for the winners of the Terramaxka Prize for children and adolescents’ literature held on the eve of the public opening.

While preparations for this year’s Malta Book Festival are well underway, the National Book Council will be adhering to the national health authorities’ directives on public gatherings to ensure the safest possible experience.

Prospective exhibitors are reminded that they can apply for exhibition stands on the National Book Council website by Monday 9 August at 12.00pm.

For further updates on the 2021 Malta Book Festival, follow ktieb.org.mt and the NBC Facebook page.