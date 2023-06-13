Finalists for the 2023 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize announced
Shortlist for the 2023 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize, for books published in 2022
The 62 finalists making the 2023 National Book Prize shortlist have been unanimously selected by an independent panel of adjudicators according to a set of established criteria; 36 books have been shortlisted across the eight National Book Prize categories, and 26 books for children and young adults have been shortlisted in the six Terramaxka Prize categories. The titles were published by 13 different publishers and authored by 54 different authors and translators. Ten different illustrators contributed with their illustrations in books shortlisted in the Terramaxka Prize categories.
This is the 46th edition of the National Book Prize, the highest literary prize assigned to authors, editors, translators, publishers and illustrators of books published in Malta.
The categories of the National Book Prize for adults are Novels, Short Stories, Poetry, Drama, Literary Non-Fiction, Translation, General Research, and Biographical and Historiographic Research. The categories in the Terramaxka Prize are Original Works for Children ages 0–7, 8–12 and Young Adult Literature, books in Translation for Children ages 0–7 and 8–12, and Young Adult Literature in Translation.
Of this year’s shortlist, adjudicators praised the extremely high level of the publications across all categories. The eclectic list presents books by first-time finalists and established voices, including 15 writers and 4 translators who have previously received the National Book Prize; this year’s shortlist features new works by Loranne Vella, Paul P. Borg, Alfred Sant, Gioele Galea and Clare Azzopardi.
The adjudication process for the 2023 National Book Prize was launched in March 2023 with the publication of the longlist. By 7 March 2023, publishers and authors had submitted a total of 161 longlisted and eligible books to be considered for the current edition of the National Book Prize. The winners in each category of the National Book Prize and the Terramaxka Prize will be announced during an award-giving ceremony on 24 November 2023.
|
ISEM TAL-KTIEB / BOOK TITLE
|
ISEM L-APPLIKANT / APPLICANT'S NAME
|
PUBBLIKATUR / PUBLISHER
|
1. RUMANZI / NOVELS
|
|
|
Belgħa Te
|
Paul P. Borg
|
Horizons
|
Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran
|
Alfred Sant
|
Quinque
|
Marta Marta
|
Loranne Vella
|
Ede Books
|
Sajf
|
Ryan Falzon
|
Kotba Calleja
|
Sekonda bejn Tnejn
|
Helen Borg
|
Horizons
|
|
|
|
2. NOVELLI / SHORT STORIES
|
|
|
Amsterdam u Rakkonti Oħra
|
Joe Pulè
|
BDL Publishing
|
Id-Dubbiena u Stejjer Oħra
|
Carmel Scicluna
|
Horizons
|
L-Eku tal-Ħabbata
|
Joe Camilleri
|
Horizons
|
Tbajja' tax-Xemx u Stejjer Oħra għad-Dell
|
Rita Saliba
|
Klabb Kotba Maltin
|
|
|
|
3. POEŻIJA BIL-MALTI U BL-INGLIŻ/ POETRY IN MALTESE AND IN ENGLISH
|
|
|
Bejn il-Binarji
|
John P. Portelli
|
Horizons
|
ilma
|
Gioele Galea
|
Horizons
|
Imbagħad il-Qiegħ
|
Murad Shubert
|
Klabb Kotba Maltin
|
Kollox Jeħel Magħna
|
Francesco Grech
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Max-Xatt tat-Tamarisk
|
Claudia Gauci
|
Kotba Calleja
|
Meta Tlaqt lil Adam
|
Elena Cardona
|
Klabb Kotba Maltin
|
Tao
|
Caldon Mercieca
|
Kotba Calleja
|
|
|
|
4. DRAMA / DRAMA
|
|
|
Erba' Drammi għat-Teatru, Vol. 2
|
Albert Marshall
|
Horizons
|
Fil-Ħajja li Jmiss u Drammi Oħra tat-Triq
|
Lon Kirkop
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Tebut Isfar
|
Clare Azzopardi
|
Merlin Publishers
|
|
|
|
5. TRADUZZJONI/ TRANSLATION
|
|
|
L-Analetti (ta’ Konfuċju)
|
Salvatore Giuffrè (trad.)
|
SKS
|
Mur ġibek... eżerċizzji ta' tortura u seduzzjoni (ta’ Irene Chias)
|
Mark Vella (trad.)
|
Horizons
|
Storja Medika ta' Malta (ta’ Paul Cassar)
|
Godwin Ellul (trad.)
|
Faraxa Publishing
|
Waqt (ta’ Wislawa Szymborska)
|
Antoine Cassar (trad.)
|
Faraxa Publishing
|
|
|
|
6. LETTERATURA MHUX FITTIZJA / LITERARY NONFICTION
|
|
|
My Life and Times: Memories and Experiences of a Maltese Civil Servant
|
Alfred Fiorini Lowell
|
Kite Group
|
|
|
|
7.1 RIĊERKA ĠENERALI / GENERAL RESEARCH
|
|
|
Architecture • Visions on Paper • Malta
|
Conrad Thake
|
Kite Group
|
Celebrating Music, a selection of good causes
|
Heritage Malta
|
Heritage Malta
|
In the Footsteps of Antonello da Messina: The Antonelliani between Sicily and Venice
|
Charlene Vella
|
Midsea Books
|
The Art of Dying Well: Visual Cultures in Times of Piety and Plague Malta 1675-1814
|
Christian Attard
|
Kite Group
|
The Role and Symbolism of Flowers in Maltese Art
|
Glorian Micallef-Grimaud
|
Faraxa Publishing
|
|
|
|
7.2 RIĊERKA BIJOGRAFIKA U STORJOGRAFIKA / BIOGRAPHICAL AND HISTORIOGRAPHIC RESEARCH
|
|
|
Eddie: Is-Sewwa Jirbaħ Żgur
|
Dione Borg
|
BDL Publishing
|
Gustave R. Vincenti: An Architectural Legacy
|
David Ellul
|
Kite Group
|
Malta War Occurrences : The Police Logbooks 1940-1942
|
Jeffrey Sammut
|
BDL Publishing
|
Society Fashion in Malta: The Portrait Photography of Leandro Preziosi 1830-1869
|
Caroline Tonna
|
Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti
|
The Front Page on the Frontline: The Maltese Newspapers and the Second War
|
Martin G. Debattista
|
Midsea Books
|
Decolonising the Maltese Mind: In Search of Identity
|
Charles Xuereb
|
Midsea Books
|
Slavery, Treason and Blood: The 1749 Plot of the Slaves in Malta
|
William Zammit
|
Heritage Malta
|
|
|
|
PREMJU TERRAMAXKA GĦAT-TFAL U L-ADOLEXXENTI
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. XOGĦLIJIET ORIĠINALI 0-7 SNIN / ORIGINAL WORKS 0-7 YEARS
|
|
|
Ana u Zak Isalvaw il-Pjaneta
|
Audrey Friggieri; Vincianne Scerri (ill.)
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Bejn Rima u Tbissima: Niskopru l-Annimali
|
Rebekah Grima; Kite Group (ill.)
|
Kite Group
|
Flavia: in-nagħġa li kienet tibża'
|
Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)
|
BDL Publishing
|
Ħabiba Ġdida
|
Rachelle Cortis; Naomi Gatt (ill.)
|
Faraxa Publishing
|
Id-Dar tal-Ħolm
|
Moira Scicluna Zahra
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Il-Bużu u ż-Żarbuna Maġika
|
Kelly Busuttil u Rita Saliba; Rebecca Zammit (ill.)
|
Klabb Kotba Maltin
|
Jien u Beppe, Beppe u Jien
|
Clare Azzopardi, Beppe Caruana; Kyle Xuereb Cunningham (ill.)
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Luċjan u Enzo: is-sriedak li kienu jgħiru għal xulxin
|
Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)
|
BDL Publishing
|
Oreste: iż-żiemel li kien imkabbar
|
Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)
|
BDL Publishing
|
Stewart: il-ħanżir li kien buli
|
Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)
|
BDL Publishing
|
My Pet Cloud
|
Eric Sameed Turner; Charis B. Chusna (ill.)
|
Faraxa Publishing
|
|
|
|
2. XOGĦLIJIET ORIĠINALI 8-12 SNIN / ORIGINAL WORK 8-12 YEARS
|
|
|
Ejja Nsajru Poeżija: Versi, Logħob bil-Kliem u Aktar...
|
Trevor Żahra
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Il-Bebbuxu Trumbetta
|
Claudia Aloisio; Matt Stroud (ill.)
|
Klabb Kotba Maltin
|
Warda Żżur lil Nannitha
|
Louise Chircop, Naomi Gatt (ill.)
|
Faraxa Publishing
|
Il-Kreatura taħt is-Sodda
|
Simon Bartolo, José Luís Ocaña (ill.)
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Irvin Vella, Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Ħabsi Bla Ħtija
|
John A. Bonello, Francesca Grech (ill.)
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Tita Tmiss l-Art
|
Clare Azzopardi, Glen Calleja; Naomi Gatt (ill.)
|
Kotba Calleja
|
|
|
|
3. YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE
|
|
|
Ġganti
|
David Aloisio
|
Horizons
|
|
|
|
TRADUZZJONI 0-7 SNIN / TRANSLATION 0-7 YEARS
|
|
|
Kieku Armadillo Jmur f’Ristorant (Ellen Fischer; Laura Wood ill.)
|
Janet Mallia
|
BDL Publishing
|
Kieku Ljunfant Imur l-Iskola (Ellen Fischer; Laura Wood ill.)
|
Janet Mallia
|
BDL Publishing
|
Nitgħallem il-Ħin ma' Lupu Lupettu (Orianne Lallemand; Éléonore Thuillier ill.)
|
Clare Azzopardi
|
Merlin Publishers
|
|
|
|
TRADUZZJONI 8-12 SNIN / TRANSLATION 8-12 YEARS
|
|
|
Il-Ġurnalista: L-Istorja ta' Daphne Caruana Galizia (Gattaldo)
|
Immanuel Mifsud
|
Klabb Kotba Maltin
|
Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Mohor Midrub (Juliette Parachini-Deny u Oliver Dupin; Ariane Delrieu ill.)
|
Mark Vella
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Panda Ċkejkna Meħlus (Juliette Parachini-Deny u Oliver Dupin; Ariane Delrieu ill.)
|
Mark Vella
|
Merlin Publishers
|
Każ Miftuħ: Segwi l-Indizji! (Àngels Navarro; Jordi Sunyer ill.)
|
Noel Tanti
|
Merlin Publishers
|
|
|
|
TRADUZZJONI /TRANSLATION YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE
|
|
|
Sherlock, Lupin u Jien: Il-Katidral tal-Biża’ (Irene Adler; Iacopo Bruno ill.)
|
Dwayne Ellul
|
Merlin Publishers