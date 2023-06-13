menu

Finalists for the 2023 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize announced

Shortlist for the 2023 National Book Prize and Terramaxka Prize, for books published in 2022

13 June 2023, 8:24am
The 62 finalists making the 2023 National Book Prize shortlist have been unanimously selected by an independent panel of adjudicators according to a set of established criteria; 36 books have been shortlisted across the eight National Book Prize categories, and 26 books for children and young adults have been shortlisted in the six Terramaxka Prize categories. The titles were published by 13 different publishers and authored by 54 different authors and translators. Ten different illustrators contributed with their illustrations in books shortlisted in the Terramaxka Prize categories.

This is the 46th edition of the National Book Prize, the highest literary prize assigned to authors, editors, translators, publishers and illustrators of books published in Malta.

The categories of the National Book Prize for adults are Novels, Short Stories, Poetry, Drama, Literary Non-Fiction, Translation, General Research, and Biographical and Historiographic Research. The categories in the Terramaxka Prize are Original Works for Children ages 0–7, 8–12 and Young Adult Literature, books in Translation for Children ages 0–7 and 8–12, and Young Adult Literature in Translation.

Of this year’s shortlist, adjudicators praised the extremely high level of the publications across all categories. The eclectic list presents books by first-time finalists and established voices, including 15 writers and 4 translators who have previously received the National Book Prize; this year’s shortlist features new works by Loranne Vella, Paul P. Borg, Alfred Sant, Gioele Galea and Clare Azzopardi.

The adjudication process for the 2023 National Book Prize was launched in March 2023 with the publication of the longlist. By 7 March 2023, publishers and authors had submitted a total of 161 longlisted and eligible books to be considered for the current edition of the National Book Prize. The winners in each category of the National Book Prize and the Terramaxka Prize will be announced during an award-giving ceremony on 24 November 2023.

ISEM TAL-KTIEB / BOOK TITLE

ISEM L-APPLIKANT / APPLICANT'S NAME

PUBBLIKATUR / PUBLISHER

1. RUMANZI / NOVELS

 

 

Belgħa Te

Paul P. Borg

Horizons

Ir-Rumanz tal-Fieres Safran

Alfred Sant

Quinque

Marta Marta

Loranne Vella

Ede Books

Sajf

Ryan Falzon

Kotba Calleja

Sekonda bejn Tnejn

Helen Borg

Horizons

 

 

 

2. NOVELLI / SHORT STORIES

 

 

Amsterdam u Rakkonti Oħra

Joe Pulè

BDL Publishing

Id-Dubbiena u Stejjer Oħra

Carmel Scicluna

Horizons

L-Eku tal-Ħabbata

Joe Camilleri

Horizons

Tbajja' tax-Xemx u Stejjer Oħra għad-Dell

Rita Saliba

Klabb Kotba Maltin

 

 

 

3. POEŻIJA BIL-MALTI U BL-INGLIŻ/ POETRY IN MALTESE AND IN ENGLISH

 

 

Bejn il-Binarji

John P. Portelli

Horizons

ilma

Gioele Galea

Horizons

Imbagħad il-Qiegħ

Murad Shubert

Klabb Kotba Maltin

Kollox Jeħel Magħna

Francesco Grech

Merlin Publishers

Max-Xatt tat-Tamarisk

Claudia Gauci

Kotba Calleja

Meta Tlaqt lil Adam

Elena Cardona

Klabb Kotba Maltin

Tao

Caldon Mercieca

Kotba Calleja

 

 

 

4. DRAMA / DRAMA

 

 

Erba' Drammi għat-Teatru, Vol. 2

Albert Marshall

Horizons

Fil-Ħajja li Jmiss u Drammi Oħra tat-Triq

Lon Kirkop

Merlin Publishers

Tebut Isfar

Clare Azzopardi

Merlin Publishers

 

 

 

5. TRADUZZJONI/ TRANSLATION

 

 

L-Analetti (ta’ Konfuċju)

Salvatore Giuffrè (trad.)

SKS

Mur ġibek... eżerċizzji ta' tortura u seduzzjoni (ta’ Irene Chias)

Mark Vella (trad.)

Horizons

Storja Medika ta' Malta (ta’ Paul Cassar)

Godwin Ellul (trad.)

Faraxa Publishing

Waqt (ta’ Wislawa Szymborska)

Antoine Cassar (trad.)

Faraxa Publishing

 

 

 

6. LETTERATURA MHUX FITTIZJA / LITERARY NONFICTION

 

 

My Life and Times: Memories and Experiences of a Maltese Civil Servant

Alfred Fiorini Lowell

Kite Group

 

 

 

7.1 RIĊERKA ĠENERALI / GENERAL RESEARCH

 

 

Architecture • Visions on Paper • Malta

Conrad Thake

Kite Group

Celebrating Music, a selection of good causes

Heritage Malta

Heritage Malta

In the Footsteps of Antonello da Messina: The Antonelliani between Sicily and Venice

Charlene Vella

Midsea Books

The Art of Dying Well: Visual Cultures in Times of Piety and Plague Malta 1675-1814

Christian Attard

Kite Group

The Role and Symbolism of Flowers in Maltese Art

Glorian Micallef-Grimaud

Faraxa Publishing

 

 

 

7.2 RIĊERKA BIJOGRAFIKA U STORJOGRAFIKA / BIOGRAPHICAL AND HISTORIOGRAPHIC RESEARCH

 

 

Eddie: Is-Sewwa Jirbaħ Żgur

Dione Borg

BDL Publishing

Gustave R. Vincenti: An Architectural Legacy

David Ellul

Kite Group

Malta War Occurrences : The Police Logbooks 1940-1942

Jeffrey Sammut

BDL Publishing

Society Fashion in Malta: The Portrait Photography of Leandro Preziosi 1830-1869

Caroline Tonna

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti

The Front Page on the Frontline: The Maltese Newspapers and the Second War

Martin G. Debattista

Midsea Books

Decolonising the Maltese Mind: In Search of Identity

Charles Xuereb

Midsea Books

Slavery, Treason and Blood: The 1749 Plot of the Slaves in Malta

William Zammit

Heritage Malta

 

 

 

PREMJU TERRAMAXKA GĦAT-TFAL U L-ADOLEXXENTI

 

 

 

 

 

1. XOGĦLIJIET ORIĠINALI 0-7 SNIN / ORIGINAL WORKS 0-7 YEARS

 

 

Ana u Zak Isalvaw il-Pjaneta

Audrey Friggieri; Vincianne Scerri (ill.)

Merlin Publishers

Bejn Rima u Tbissima: Niskopru l-Annimali

Rebekah Grima; Kite Group (ill.)

Kite Group

Flavia: in-nagħġa li kienet tibża'

Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)

BDL Publishing

Ħabiba Ġdida

Rachelle Cortis; Naomi Gatt (ill.)

Faraxa Publishing

Id-Dar tal-Ħolm

Moira Scicluna Zahra

Merlin Publishers

Il-Bużu u ż-Żarbuna Maġika

Kelly Busuttil u Rita Saliba; Rebecca Zammit (ill.)

Klabb Kotba Maltin

Jien u Beppe, Beppe u Jien

Clare Azzopardi, Beppe Caruana; Kyle Xuereb Cunningham (ill.)

Merlin Publishers

Luċjan u Enzo: is-sriedak li kienu jgħiru għal xulxin

Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)

BDL Publishing

Oreste: iż-żiemel li kien imkabbar

Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)

BDL Publishing

Stewart: il-ħanżir li kien buli

Maria Farrugia; Louiselle Sciberras (ill.)

BDL Publishing

My Pet Cloud

Eric Sameed Turner; Charis B. Chusna (ill.)

Faraxa Publishing

 

 

 

2. XOGĦLIJIET ORIĠINALI 8-12 SNIN / ORIGINAL WORK 8-12 YEARS

 

 

Ejja Nsajru Poeżija: Versi, Logħob bil-Kliem u Aktar...

Trevor Żahra

Merlin Publishers

Il-Bebbuxu Trumbetta

Claudia Aloisio; Matt Stroud (ill.)

Klabb Kotba Maltin

Warda Żżur lil Nannitha

Louise Chircop, Naomi Gatt (ill.)

Faraxa Publishing

Il-Kreatura taħt is-Sodda

Simon Bartolo, José Luís Ocaña (ill.)

Merlin Publishers

Irvin Vella, Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Ħabsi Bla Ħtija

John A. Bonello, Francesca Grech (ill.)

Merlin Publishers

Tita Tmiss l-Art

Clare Azzopardi, Glen Calleja; Naomi Gatt (ill.)

Kotba Calleja

 

 

 

3. YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

 

 

Ġganti

David Aloisio

Horizons

 

 

 

TRADUZZJONI 0-7 SNIN / TRANSLATION 0-7 YEARS

 

 

Kieku Armadillo Jmur f’Ristorant (Ellen Fischer; Laura Wood ill.)

Janet Mallia

BDL Publishing

Kieku Ljunfant Imur l-Iskola (Ellen Fischer; Laura Wood ill.)

Janet Mallia

BDL Publishing

Nitgħallem il-Ħin ma' Lupu Lupettu (Orianne Lallemand;  Éléonore Thuillier ill.)

Clare Azzopardi

Merlin Publishers

 

 

 

TRADUZZJONI 8-12 SNIN / TRANSLATION 8-12 YEARS

 

 

Il-Ġurnalista: L-Istorja ta' Daphne Caruana Galizia (Gattaldo)

Immanuel Mifsud

Klabb Kotba Maltin

Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Mohor Midrub (Juliette Parachini-Deny u Oliver Dupin; Ariane Delrieu ill.)

Mark Vella

Merlin Publishers

Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Panda Ċkejkna Meħlus (Juliette Parachini-Deny u Oliver Dupin; Ariane Delrieu ill.)

Mark Vella

Merlin Publishers

Każ Miftuħ: Segwi l-Indizji! (Àngels Navarro; Jordi Sunyer ill.)

Noel Tanti

Merlin Publishers

 

 

 

TRADUZZJONI /TRANSLATION YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

 

 

Sherlock, Lupin u Jien: Il-Katidral tal-Biża’ (Irene Adler; Iacopo Bruno ill.)

Dwayne Ellul

Merlin Publishers

