ADPD slams government's failure to clamp down on illegal developments

The ADPD has noted government’s continuous failure in policing illegal developments as well as its deliberate weakening of enforcement tools.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party took note of a recent Ombudsman recommendation to heavily increase the maximum fines for illegal developments to €100,000. The Ombudsman also spoke of inadequate regulations surrounding structures like kiosks, canopies, and tables and chairs.

The party’s secretary general Ralph Cassar noted that the Ombudsman's work to reveal the inadequacies of public administration is being undermined by Robert Abela and his ministers.

“It is deeply hypocritical to preach about how well institutions are functioning and how much you want to defend the public service, while at the same time ignoring these same institutions so as not to step on the toes of those close to the Labour Party,” he stated.

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci noted that the Planning Ministry’s refusal to consider the Ombudsman’s recommendations is a sign of arrogance.

“According to media reports, not even the Prime Minister is interested in ensuring that the public interest is safeguarded” Gauci noted as she referred to Robert Abela’s comments to MaltaToday where he shrugged off concerns on Iċ-Ċaqnu’s forgiven illegalities.

Gauci described the current administration as “a ‘supermarket’ government that practices the traditional politics of favours and nepotism in support of bullies.”

She questioned whether there is someone close to power who would be harmed if government were to implement the Ombudsman’s recommendations.