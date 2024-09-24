Anthony Horowitz leads creative writing masterclass at Malta Book Festival

Malta Book Festival 2024 special guest Anthony Horowitz will be delivering an exciting and wide-ranging masterclass on writing, where participants will learn about the fundamentals of plot and plot twists, crafting an unforgettable character, penning crackling dialogue and much more.

The Malta Book Festival (MBF) is the largest celebration of literary culture on the island, and this year’s edition aims to bring its richness and variety to the fore, with a number of events now open for registration.

Taking place at the Malta Fairs and Conferences Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali between 6 and 10 November, the theme for this year’s edition will be #bindingworlds — reflecting both the many genres of literature as well as, crucially, the dedicated professionals who make sure books reach our shelves.

Visitors at the festival will be able to avail themselves of workshops and masterclasses that run the gamut of the entire publishing process: from the craft of writing to the art of illustration, from learning about the realities of the wider publishing industry to the hands-on practice of bookbinding.

See the full list of events by registration below, and remember to register as places are limited!

The World of Writing: A Creative Writing Masterclass by Anthony Horowitz

Malta Book Festival 2024 special guest Anthony Horowitz will be delivering an exciting and wide-ranging masterclass on writing. Learn about the fundamentals of plot and plot twists, crafting an unforgettable character, penning crackling dialogue and much more.

Horowitz, the bestselling British author behind literary sensations such as the Alex Rider franchise and – as a screenwriter – the likes of Midsomer Murders and Foyle’s War – will also delve into the different skill sets required for writing prose fiction and screenwriting.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/5y3j2a42

Developing Your Fiction: A Faber Academy Workshop by Richard Skinner

Hone your fiction writing skills at this workshop run by Richard Skinner, Director of Fiction at Faber Academy. This session, designed for seasoned or emerging writers, will focus on character development for the first half and the triangles and squares in diction (or the role of the narrator in fiction) during the second, with close reading of acclaimed works by Alice Munro, Andre Debus, Han Kang and Julian Barnes. This workshop will also include a Q&A covering expert editing advice from Richard Skinner, the different stages of editing a manuscript for publication, the importance of the first chapter, and the role literary agents play in the publishing industry.

This workshop is designed for an adult audience (18+).

The registration fee for this workshop is €20, including a light lunch and refreshments. Online pre-registration is compulsory and spaces are limited to 15 participants – register early to avoid disappointment!

Register here: https://forms.gle/v2CT4uu2ZypxhvHGA

Manuscript to Market: A Q&A with Literary Agent Jonathan Lloyd from Curtis Brown

Join Jonathan Lloyd, literary agent and president of Curtis Brown, for an enlightening Q&A session moderated by Kat Storace (Praspar Press). Gain invaluable insights into publishing, from finding the right agent to making a compelling first impression. This event is open to Maltese writers in English. Pre-register to ensure your spot and submit questions in advance for a personalised discussion.

Register here: https://forms.gle/gMdiScHhoMSdCA1a9

Literary Speed Dating

Literary speed dating is back – a unique 15-minute opportunity to meet publishing professionals at the Malta Book Festival. You may simply want to chat about literature, writing skills or any other publishing topic about which you wanted to know, but were afraid to ask. This edition features Simon Trewin (literary agent), Joey Connolly (Director of Faber Academy), Loranne Vella and Joe Gatt (Aphroconfuso editors), Kat Storace (translator, publisher at Praspar Press), Glen Calleja (publisher at Kotba Calleja), the Literature Chairperson at MEIA, Moira Zahra (MCOI), Ed Dingli (illustrator), Nikki Petroni (Education and Development Executive at ACM), Matthew Borg (Senior Manager at the NBC, Malta Book Fund).

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ytu6v2wh

From Theme to Illustration (Ages 14+): A Workshop by Ed Dingli

Join Ed Dingli, illustrator of the 2024 Malta Book Festival, for a hands-on workshop on transforming concepts into illustrations. Participants aged 14+ will sketch alongside Ed, exploring ideas, mind maps and keywords to create their own designs. This workshop is being done in collaboration with Arts Council Malta.

Register here: https://forms.gle/rAoKUzov4XrLMRPt6

From Concept to Animation: Kyle Xuereb Cunningham's Malta Book Festival Promos

Discover the creative journey behind the 2023 and 2024 promo ads with illustrator and animator Kyle Xuereb Cunningham. Learn about the animation process, from creating the storyboard to the final touches. This session is being done in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. Free registration required.

Register here: https://forms.gle/t3m4tNMku1bmfhVy7

Bookbinding Workshop (Ages 8–12; 14+): A Hands-On Introduction by Glen Calleja

Join Glen Calleja, bookbinder, publisher and author, for a hands-on workshop on how to make a book by hand. Participants will learn about traditional bookbinding methods and have the opportunity to create a small book of their own. This workshop is free but requires participants to register in advance.



Bookbinding Workshop: Ages 8–12

Saturday 9 November 2024 @ 09:30–11:00

Bookbinding Workshop: Ages 14+

Saturday 9 November 2024 @ 11:30–13:00

Register here: https://forms.gle/eQiuTMJ3JAkgNgLP8