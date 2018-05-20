Book to mark Joseph Muscat's 10 years at Labour's helm

A book marking Joseph Muscat's 10 years at Labour's helm promises to be "an informed evaluation" of the Prime Minister's performance, according to the publisher, SKS.

The book is not simply a commemorative issue, although it includes a large array of photos spanning the past 10 years.

SKS, the publishing arm of the Labour Party, wants the book to serve as a source for political analsis of Muscat's tenure.

"The books main features are the original contributions it comprises, and exclusive interviews with Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle," SKS said, giving a heads-up of the publication which will be available from leading bookshops on 28 May.

The publication contains contributions by philosophical analysts Michael Grech and Professor John Baldacchino, activists Gabi Calleja and Deborah Schembri, journalists Kurt Farrugia and Nigel Vella, economist Alfred Mifsud, and seasoned politicians Evarist Bartolo, Maria Camilleri and Joe Micallef Stafrace.

"In the uncut, unedited interviews, Joseph Muscat is grilled by Prof. Andrew Azzopardi, and Michelle Muscat is quizzed by Claire Xuereb Grech. The interviews include questions on the choice of the new President of the Republic, Egrant, the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and much more," SKS said.

The book, Joseph: 10 snin mexxej, is introduced by PL CEO Randolph De Battista. The book will sell at €15 and will be available from leading bookshop from 28 May.