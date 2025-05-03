LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Carmel Chircop's main concern was Adrian Agius, wife told police

It’s the ninth day of proceedings in the trial by jury of four men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The four men on trial are Robert and Adrian Agius, known as ‘tal-Maksar’, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in Birkirkara in October 2015. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused with executing Chircop’s murder. Degiorgio is accused of executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in separate proceedings that started in December 2017.

Vella and Robert Agius—Adrian’s younger brother—are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the attorney general’s office.

The defence lawyers are Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin for Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.