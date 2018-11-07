Malta Book Festival opens with Terramaxka national prize for children’s books

The Malta Book Festival had its official opening on Tuesday with the prize-giving ceremony for the Terramaxka Prize 2018, led by Antonella Axisa. The ceremony took place at Activity Area Sacra Infermeria, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, presided by the executive chairman of the National Book Council, Mark Camilleri.

Camilleri delivered his opening speech, in which he addressed the importance the Ministry of Education is giving to the culture of reading, and the effort the National Book Council is making to increase the success of the Malta Book Festival by doubling the attendance figures and adding an extra hall to it.

The event was followed by a reading from Il-Qtates ta’ max-Xatt, the winning entry in the category of books for children aged 0–7 of the Terramaxka Prize 2017. The winners were then announced in order of categories, starting from the youngest age gap, 0-7, up to the eldest, 13 -16, both original and translation works.

WINNERS

Category: original works (0-7) Moira Scicluna Zahra u Mark Scicluna, Mama’, Allura Din imħabba? (Merlin Publishers)

Category: original works (8-12) Clare Azzopardi, Jissokta l-każ tal-aħwa Saver u Ludmilla Demolizz (Merlin Publishers, illustratur Mark Scicluna)

Category: original works (13-16) Stephen Lughermo, Jarmuk (Horizons Communications Ltd.)

Category: translated works (0-7) Claudia Gauci, Magni Taż-żmien, traduzzjoni tal-ktieb Macquinas do Tempo ta’ Romont Willy (Merlin Publishers)

Category: translated works (8-12) Noel Tanti, Il-kulleġġ għall-prinċipijiet perfetti, tradott mill-ktieb A Escola dos principes, encantandos ta’ Eliandro Rocha (Merlin Publishers)

Category: prize for the best book production Moira Scicluna Zahra u Mark Scicluna, Mamà, Allura Din imħabba? (Merlin Publishers)