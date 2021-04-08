Victoria and Birgu submit candidatures for European Capital of Culture 2031

Victoria and Birgu now stand as candidates for the European Capital of Culture 2031, after the Valletta Cultural Agency (VCA) issued a call for expressions of interests last November.

Two submissions were received by the 31 March deadline.

Over the next few weeks, the Valletta Cultural Agency will lead a mentoring process while holding meetings with candidates and participating in a seminar with European experts so as to help prepare the candidates to build networks with other European Capitals of Culture.

A Maltese city is set to be named European Capital of Culture 2031, as set by a schedule established by the European Commission.

Government had first announced the initiative last November, allowing local councils to prepare and submit an initial proposal by means of a local expression of interest between January and March this year.

"The initiative is designed to highlight the richness and diversity of cultures in Europe, celebrate the cultural features Europeans share, increase European citizens' sense of belonging to a common cultural area and foster the contribution of culture to the development of cities," VCA stated.

VCA is leading the local process of submissions. Part of the Agency's remit, as set out by Legal Notice 427 of 2018, is to "coordinate the bidding process for the next European Capital of Culture title for the Maltese Islands".