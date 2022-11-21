Christmas in Valletta: 25 events in 25 days

Marching bands, street walkers, choirs, and music performances by several popular groups will be gracing the streets and squares of Valletta over the Christmas period.

And for the first time since the pandemic, the national New Year’s Eve celebrations will once again be held in St George’s Square. Details on the NYE celebrations will be given at a later date,

The programme of events was unveiled today by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef.

Events start on 25 November with the switching on of the Christmas street lights. A traditional Christmas crib will also be unveiled near the entrance to St John’s Co-Cathedral.

Light projections in St George’s Square will start from 7 December and throughout the period Christmas music will be played in Republic Street.

Bonnici said ‘Christmas in the Capital’ is an opportunity for Maltese and Gozitan families to visit Valletta during the Christmas period.

“Our capital city, one of the smallest capital cities in Europe, is the perfect place for such celebrations. This programme builds on our commitment to celebrate culture in its various genres and continue to support artists, and we are committed to continuing promoting cultural activities in the capital city and in the various localities in the country,” Bonnici said.

VCA Chairman Jason Micallef said families will be welcomed back to Valletta with events and activities planned over a month after the pandemic disrupted activities in 2020 and 2021.

For more details visit Valletta Cultural Agency website and Facebook page.