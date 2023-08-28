49 local councils benefit from the Annual Cultural Activities Scheme

Every year, a scheme is launched for local councils, financed by the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government.

This scheme assists local councils to organise cultural activities in localities across Malta and Gozo. This year, 49 local councils from Malta and Gozo benefitted from financing of a package of €800,000 through the 2023/2024 Annual Cultural Activities Scheme.

The funds, shared by 49 local councils, will provide financial assistance in the organisation of high-quality cultural events as they become more innovative, sustainable and further encourage the creativity of citizens that participate. Apart from this, the funding will ensure greater accessibility and comfort so the activities can be enjoyed by everyone.

Year after year, in the cultural sector, Government has continued to invest in such schemes to encourage more localised activities. This investment demonstrates the focus and work of Government to encourage active and collective, public participation in the heart of our localities – culture is a strong driver of sustainable development of a country. This is because of the specific contributions that culture makes in terms of social inclusion, economic development, environmental sustainability, peace and tranquility, and security.

Across all of our localities there are so many talented people who voluntarily work to share their artistic skills with the rest of the community, and the work of local councils facilitates this sharing at the highest level.

Local Councils are a central fulcrum for this social impact to occur. This is why it’s important that Local Government continues to push for a more unified society that is accessible for everyone. Essentially, a society that collectively builds itself up, leads to a better quality of life for all.

Another goal of these cultural activities and our continuous commitment to invest in these activities is the promotion of our culture, and the unique heritage of Maltese localities and traditions. These include both traditional cultures as well as more contemporary cultures. Several of the activities that are being staged every year are activities related to religious holidays such as Christmas. However, there is a range of other activities that reach more diverse cultures. There are also activities that touch on themes such as nature, gastronomy and music.

For yet another year, collaboration and joint efforts have been ongoing between the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government and Local Councils to continue shaping the culture and identity of the Maltese and Gozitan people.

Half-way through this year, we have already had a number of localities that staged various activities including;

● Honey the kids goes Summer in San Gwann;

● ‘Festa Fjuri 2023’ in Iklin;

● Connecting Through Culture in Ta’ Xbiex;

● ‘Ħġejjeġ ta’ San Gwann’ in Isla;

● ‘Wirja Agrarja’ in Ħad-Dingli;

● ‘Lejla Rnella’ in Kalkara;

● ‘Beer Festival’ in Sannat;

For more information on the various cultural activities in the localities for the rest of this year see table below