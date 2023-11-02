My essentials: Lily Agius’s cultural picks

1. Book

The book I just put down was Raphael, Painter in Rome by Stephanie Storey and I am currently reading The Borgias by G. J. Meyer after watching the Borgias series and being left with so many questions. I find the lives and actions of artists from history so interesting, and this book allows you to imagine what it was like for the artists Raphael and Michelangelo at a time when the lives of only a few talented artists were in the hands of the papacy and powerful patrons. Some other books that I have read recently and recommend are The City of Falling Angels by John Berendt, The Unfinished Palazzo: Life, Love and Art in Venice by Judith Mackrell, and The War of The Worlds by Ken Follett.

2. TV

I don’t have a TV at home anymore. I used to constantly watch all the news I could when I did, and flick through channels aimlessly in the hope that there was something else interesting... but now I find TV a waste of time. News channels are biased and only aim to divide people for their own gain. I believe in uniting people. Instead I watch a lot of drama series based on history and society, such as The Borgias, Medici, Leonardo, and even Vendetta. All with intertwined realities.

3. Internet

I try to limit my time on social media unless it is for work. I don’t have a lot of patience for it anymore... I am only inspired by art, interior design, travel, and architecture, so, if I scroll Instagram, for example, I hope to only find these topics, and animals! I also like to listen to podcasts on art and enjoy searching for design ideas on Pinterest and online blogs and interviews with visual artists.

4. Music

Lately I’ve been listening to artists such as Apparat, Bicep, Moderat and James Holden. I love their vibe. I booked tickets to see Nils Frahm perform this winter in Madrid – another contemporary genius. Sometimes I slip on Buddha Bar or classical music in the morning or whilst working or arranging the house. I have music on all the time from the morning to the evening, depending on what I’m doing and how I’m feeling... Sleep music before bed, and something like Bonobo or Way Out West when walking the dogs. Music is the backdrop to my life.

5. Place

Being surrounded by nature allows me to reconnect and be ready to move onto something new. I often return for walks in Fawwara or Selmun. We are blessed to have such a beautiful landscape!

I wish to visit Japan one day soon. They have so much to teach us in terms of how to think and live with an infinite respect for nature and one another. They also have unique artistic techniques such as the nine principles of art (including imperfection, elegance, originality…) and traditional design beliefs that I find interesting such as Wabi-Sabi and their affinity with nature.

