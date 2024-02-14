Melodic death metal local veterans 'Angelcrypt' unveil new single

Following the well-received release of their previous single, Forever Hero, in 2023, Angelcrypt is currently immersed in preparations for an extensive lineup of upcoming shows around Europe.

With already more than 20 confirmed gigs throughout Europe and slated appearances at local events and festivals, 2024 promises to be Angelcrypt's busiest and most ambitious year to date, with other foreign shows still yet to be confirmed.

Legacy of Valour is a war-themed composition which presents a gripping narrative that delves into the enduring resilience and courage of the islands. It explores the historical saga of Malta, highlighting its unwavering spirit in the face of numerous rulers vying for control throughout different eras. The song will be released in March, although an exact release date will be published soon by the band.

In anticipation of this release, the band is set to commence 2024 with an exclusive 10-date consecutive tour across East Europe, which will take them to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania, and Austria. The following month, the band will be performing at the Garage in Ħaz-Żebbuġ, Malta, where they will be supported by the Portuguese symphonic death metal band Godiva and the Maltese black metal outfit Saħħar. Afterwards they will embark on other tours that will take them back to Czech Republic, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and others.

Legacy of Valour will be available through the band’s Bandcamp page (https://angelcrypt.bandcamp.com/), in addition to also being available for online streaming on all major online streaming sites and music stores, as well as on YouTube with an official music video. The single is self-recorded, while mixing and mastering duties were once again trusted to Peter Grech at 21 Thirteen Audio. The cover artwork is designed by Shawn Mizzi.

Formed in 1997, Angelcrypt is:

Shawn Mizzi – Vocals & Guitars

Karl Friggieri – Guitars

Jean Cutajar – Bass

Robert Friggieri – Drums

www.facebook.com/angelcrypt

www.instagram.com/angelcrypt

www.angelcrypt.com