San Ġwann to get 3.6km of new cables to enhance electricity distribution

San Ġwann will see 3.6km of new cables installed to create electricity distribution links between the Kappara Distribution Centre and various substations in San Ġwann and St Julian’s.

In a statement, the Energy Ministry said that the installation works will strengthen the connectivity and flexibility in the distribution network, meaning that technical teams can more easily restore power in case of faults.

The works are estimated to cost some €1 million.

Works are also being carried out on substations in the area to modernise them.

In a visit to San Ġwann, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli stated that such investments ensure that the distribution system can stand current and future demands.

“This is another step toward providing reliable and sustainable service to our residents and businesses while continuing to prioritise people’s quality of life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Enemalta CEO Ryan Fava explained that such works are ongoing in a number of localities. He thanked residents, local councils, and all employees who carry out such works for their cooperation.