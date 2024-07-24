My essentials: Karl Baldacchino’s cultural picks

1. Books

A book that stuck with me this year is definitely The Rebel’s Clinic by Adam Shatz. The text delves into the life and work of Frantz Fanon, a psychiatrist, philosopher, and revolutionary. Shatz explores Fanon’s profound impact on anti-colonial movements and his enduring legacy in contemporary political thought. The book is rich with historical context, shedding light on Fanon’s experiences in colonial Algeria and his influential writings, such as The Wretched Of The Earth. Shatz’s analysis is both insightful and engaging, offering readers a nuanced understanding of Fanon’s theories on race, identity and resistance. It is simply a must-read for those interested in postcolonial studies and the complexities of revolutionary thought.

2. Film

One of the last films I saw and highly recommend is L’Aiguille (The Needle), a Tunisian film directed by Abdelhamid Bouchnak. It tells the captivating story of a young couple who become parents to an intersex newborn. The narrative delves into the emotional and social challenges faced by the family, highlighting the contrasting reactions of the parents. The father is distressed and struggles with the situation, while the mother shows unwavering love and determination to protect and support their child. The film’s exploration of intersex identity in a Mediterranean setting is particularly significant as it sheds light on a topic that is often marginalised and misunderstood.

3. Internet/TV

I particularly enjoyed the recent remake of David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers (1998) film into a series. The series stars Rachel Weisz in dual roles as twin gynaecologists, Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who share everything from lovers to their practice.

4. Music

I have a couple of albums or more on rotation. At the moment I’m listening a lot to Kali Malone’s All Life Long, which is full of beautiful organ compositions. On a loop there’s also the latest synth-pop album of Il Quadro di Troisi, titled La Commedia. I’m also going through Greg Foat’s extensive catalogue. His blend of contemporary jazz with ambient electronic sounds is simply irresistible.

5. Place

Palermo is one of my favourite cities. When I’m there, I cannot help but think of how Malta would have looked like if our medieval heritage survived over the centuries. The stunning Norman-Arab architecture offers a unique fusion of Western and Islamic influences that reflects the city’s diverse cultural heritage. Iconic landmarks like the Palermo Cathedral, the Palatine Chapel and the Zisa Palace showcase intricate mosaics, ornate arches and majestic domes, highlighting the city’s architectural splendour. This visual element, along with Palermo’s lively markets, delicious cuisine, and picturesque seaside locations, makes it a must-visit destination.